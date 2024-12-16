Marker on sketch Paper by Anthony Ness

The moment that changes everything rarely makes itself known until it has come and passed. It isn't planned, it isn't prepared for, it isn't projected on the calendar; one second the world is one way and the next, it is inexplicably, irreversibly different. Sometimes the extraordinary walks through an ordinary door on an ordinary day, disguised as a casual, ordinary choice.

I wonder sometimes: if I had known that I held in my hand the catalyst that would drive me to my own personal hells, would my decision have been any different? For I must also consider where I am now because of that decision, and it's hard to say if there was any other path, or if what I've lost would be worth the sacrifice of the person I've become. The decision itself wasn't wrong or right, wasn't crazy or sane, wasn't safe or dangerous – it was simply, profoundly unknown.

Driven by the desire to unlock a new realm of understanding, by what we might simply call curiosity, I redefined my life more dramatically in a single night than I had in all the years before. It wasn't my fault, but it is and was my responsibility; it wasn't done with malice, but I am shaped by my actions, not my intentions; it wasn't made with regret, though now regret finds me anyway.

Though my experience is inevitably limited, I've come to see that while our individual challenges differ, the fundamental struggle – the necessary journey of change – remains universal. Like a lost love, or rather a lost passion (for true love cannot be lost), the reason for going on living will shatter if it isn't anchored to something beyond the bounds of time and space.

So I took the can and cracked it, held it to my lips and gulped it down. The taste was unappealing, the texture similar to soda but with a pronounced bite I would come to love and crave, and at first, I felt nothing. Any whispers of hesitation – those distant echoes warning of lives ruined, lives lost, lives cut short – immediately lost their power. I was fine, unaffected. So I finished the can and opened another, and another.

Then it hit me – the feeling I had always wanted but could never envision or name. Better than my wildest fantasies of feeling better, I entered a state of bliss so perfect and breathtaking that I believed I'd discovered the secret to living – not surviving, but truly living. The answer wasn't something you could capture in words, it existed purely in feeling: in numbing, pulsing, euphoric, worry-free, intoxicated existence. I knew what it was to be happy, to be free, to enjoy the moment, to fall in love, to break my heart, embrace it, and fall in love again, to have absolute faith and strength in my own existence and my ability to be a joyful part of it.

I fell in love, my body and brain rewiring themselves to make room – more room than necessary – for this new purpose in life. I remembered being taught about the Devil's persuasive nature, his ability to disguise himself, and I thought: if this is evil, if this is wrong, then I will surrender to it because nothing else has ever made me feel like this. Lucifer's arguments, once theoretical, now held weight. His punishment seemed unjust. I had wanted to serve the Almighty, to be good, loving, and selfless, as I had tried to for sixteen years, but the bliss I found in pursuing my own lonely happiness was so overwhelming that I could no longer see the reason for serving anything but this feeling. At last, I understood the light-bringer's rebellion.

At first, I wasn't completely lost. Other things remained important when I was sober, or when they didn't interfere with my pursuit of intoxication. I still maintained some control over when I would and wouldn't be under the influence. But when the opportunity arose to return to that transcendent state, I never denied it. Soon those opportunities weren't frequent enough, so I began creating them myself. Looking back, it's clear that first taste of inebriation had altered who I was at a fundamental level, rewiring my very thought process in ways that seemed permanent.

I could detail the tragedies and pain that followed in the coming years, but only the external circumstances changed – the internal theme remained constant. I had discovered a feeling, easily acquired through the ingestion of a liquid or substance, that was so incredible I was willing to die for it. I watched others finding purpose and meaning in their careers, their families, their faith, in anything that demanded time and dedication. To me, it seemed we were all on the same mission: to achieve those transcendent sensations I had found through a much simpler means. Not only that, I believed they would never achieve that feeling through their chosen paths. I had found not just the most efficient way, but the only way.

And as it was, and as it is, that part remains true – nothing in my life has ever produced that specific feeling aside from alcohol and drugs. But what has changed is the relative importance of that chemically-induced euphoria compared to the profound satisfaction found in living a spiritually-based life. Even as alcohol and drugs delivered on their initial promise, they ultimately failed to convince me that the feeling they produced was what I truly wanted when all was said and done. New feelings, new goals, new actions, and new beliefs have come to hold a far more potent and significant existential weight.

Yet it's the years between – those grand mental shifts – that I wish to convey. The pursuit of spiritual living and continual growth has become my purpose now. But how could my body and mind, once so completely convinced of salvation through self-destruction, finally align with my spirit in desiring something new? How could my once-perfect solution become an answer I no longer accept? I cannot tell you exactly how, even if I knew, because it has happened in a realm of existence that words cannot capture. This transformation has not occurred in mind or soul alone, but through the connections and interplay of hundreds of moments, maybe more. What I can share are the events, the thoughts, the stories, and the actions, hoping that through them, some essence of this truth might be conveyed.

For my journey, which I share with you in writing, is not merely about alcoholism or drug addiction – it is about living and growing, about embracing the life we have been given. It's not about our unique struggles and pain, but rather our common challenges and spiritual issues that, when left unresolved, manifest in self-destruction, illness, depression, pain, and countless forms of avoidant behavior. This is a story of spiritual evolution, motivated by both pain and love.

My journey began with a single can of beer, a choice that seemed inconsequential at the time. But within that simple action lay the seeds of both destruction and, ultimately, redemption. While the specifics of my story may be uniquely mine, the underlying truth is universal: our deepest wounds, when finally faced, can become the doorways to our greatest transformation. My story has more endings and beginnings than I can count – for that is the nature of a life in flux, learning to progressively embody its true purpose. Sometimes our beliefs and perceptions become so rigid that the only way light can enter is through the cracks in the cast that has hardened around our hearts and eyes. I hope you will join me in these recollections and reflections, and find within them understanding and inspiration for your own journey of radical reinvention.