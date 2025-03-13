Perception as Art, Art as Perception

Learning how to draw is learning how you see.

Learning how to write is learning how you speak.

Learning how to listen is learning how you relate

The hand that creates simultaneously reshapes the mind that guides it, relives the moments that move it, names and gives texture to raw perception. Creative practice is transformative by its nature; we shape our stories, outline our vision, color our impressions, a process reciprocated within ourselves.This is how we build our inner world.

When we learn to draw, we train ourselves not just to look, but to truly see. What begins as "just an ordinary red apple" in a still life study becomes an exploration of perception itself—how light interacts with surfaces to create color, and how variations in hue, value, and chroma create the illusion of depth and form. We begin to notice subtle textures, contours, and how objects occupy space. We recognize relationships between elements and how objects exist within their surrounding context.

Through this process, we discover that visual perception is far more complex than it initially appears—that everything exists in relationship, and that much of what we "see" occurs beyond conscious awareness. In fact, visual processing engages multiple brain regions beyond just the occipital cortex, with some research suggesting that up to 30% of our cerebral cortex is involved in visual processing in some capacity—far more neural real estate than is devoted to any other sense.

The Observation or the Creation, Which came First?

When learning to draw from observation, we begin by establishing our composition through basic geometric relationships—circles, rectangles, triangles—all positioned in relation to one another. We learn to measure proportions accurately and translate these spatial relationships onto our drawing surface. We discover that shadows aren't simply "dark" but contain nuanced color variations reflecting their surroundings. We observe how colors transform when placed adjacent to different hues—a phenomenon known as simultaneous contrast.

While objective reality can be measured, our perception is shaped by multiple factors: viewing angle, distance, individual visual sensitivity, and our conceptual understanding of what we observe.

This lesson extends powerfully to how we perceive others. Without learning to truly see, any attempt to translate our understanding of others will inevitably fall short. There exists an invisible internal landscape within each person that is infinitely more complex than their outward appearance suggests. Imagine that if we struggle with accurately perceiving and representing something as tangible as an apple—with its measurable dimensions and objective properties—how much more challenging must it be to comprehend the intricate web of experiences, beliefs, and emotions that constitute another human being? We face the overwhelming challenge of understanding someone who embodies the invisible, unquantifiable dimensions of consciousness itself.

When we learn to write, this challenge becomes both apparent and tangible. Through writing, we discover the rhythms of our own thoughts, the patterns of our reasoning, and the unique voice that emerges when we wrestle with language. Just as visual processing engages vast neural networks, language activates an intricate system spanning multiple brain regions—from Broca's and Wernicke's areas to the temporal and frontal lobes—with research suggesting that language processing recruits widespread neural resources across both hemispheres. This biological investment reflects language's central role in structuring not just communication, but thought itself.

This deliberate practice mirrors the attentiveness required in drawing—both demand that we slow down, observe carefully, and translate complex perceptions into coherent expression. Through this parallel process, we gradually develop the ability to bridge the gap between our internal experiences and our capacity to recreate these experiences for others, making the invisible visible.

Clean Glasses Only Matter if the Mirror is Also Clean

And even if we know ourselves—how we see, how we speak—and we perfect the skill of translating our inner world into outer form, it means little if we cannot hear how others know themselves and how they perceive us. The world and its beings are living entities; not passive observers or mere ornamentation but active participants in a complex web of perception and response. We glimpse this truth even in objects we recreate on canvas, how they constantly engage with light, with space, with the eye that beholds them. We see how the same word can induce entirely different feelings and meanings given its context and placement in a poem or sentence, offering a different perspective entirely.

Now consider the survivor of an ischemic stroke who draws a clock with all twelve numbers clustered on one side, utterly convinced they've rendered it accurately. If we failed to listen, if we dismissed their perception as simply wrong or irrelevant, what understanding of the human mind would we forfeit? What aspect of our humanity would we sacrifice by denying another being—as worthy of life and love as ourselves—the basic dignity of their experience?

We all harbor blind spots. Psychological defense mechanisms shield us from perceptions too challenging, painful, or overwhelming for our systems to bear. Neuroscience confirms that our brains actively filter information, constructing reality rather than passively receiving it. The phenomenon of "change blindness" demonstrates how easily we miss transformations occurring right before our eyes when our attention is directed elsewhere. We may never truly know ourselves, never authentically translate our thoughts and feelings into forms that connect, if we fail to learn the art of listening to others. Their responses reveal not only their own wounds and biases but, when we face them fully, often illuminate our own hidden corners as well. Learning to listen becomes more than a social skill, it offers an incomparable pathway to self-knowledge—a completion of the perceptual circuit that begins with seeing and continues through expression.

Salvation, Sedation, or Sacrifice

What do we lose when we outsource creativity, when we let others shape our expression?

Experience—the intentional, deeply personal, intimate transformation of our very perception.

We lose the joy of creating. Of growing, of wandering and hunting. We sacrifice the sacred relationship between effort and reward that has shaped our species since its inception.

This relationship is neurochemically encoded within us. Dopamine is not simply the molecule of pleasure—it is fundamental to what motivates and moves us. In research settings, the effects of many dopaminergic stimulants are indeed measured by increased locomotor activity, highlighting dopamine's crucial role in initiating movement. This chemical messenger doesn't just reward us—it propels us forward into discovery, into mastery. Into life itself.

The process of creation—that transformative journey from inner perception to outer expression—engages complex neurochemical systems that produce intensely rewarding flow states. In a world increasingly focused on hijacking our dopaminergic system, rewarding and reinforcing, creating more and more craving as each hit leaves us emptier without the satiation of our whole system operating coherently, we not only lose touch with the creative process and its true rewards, but we lose the discipline, intentionality, focus, and motivation that would allow us to experience them.

Modern Hunters & Gatherers

Our ancestors learned the spirit of every plant, seeing what animals and insects were attracted to which flower and fruit, ingesting it to know if it was poison, potion, or food. They studied, they digested, they developed insight that sustained them physically, medicine that soothed them spiritually, a way of communicating with life itself. This knowledge was collected through embodied through lived experience.

The artist learns the emotion of every color, the subtle differences in weight of graphite, charcoal, pastel, paint, the way colors can free or imprison, illuminate and cast shadow. They perfect their craft to communicate deeply with life and the result of the best of their endeavors is almost invariably beautiful. Each stroke, each revision, each moment of doubt and breakthrough—these are the substance of creation. Where others see inefficiency, I see miracles—the infinite, the impossible, captured in a form that is both static and yet eternally alive.

Our ancestors tracked, pursued, and engaged with wild animals in the wilderness, studying their habits, learning their nature, knowing when to strike, when to retreat, how to bring nourishment to their community while respecting the environment and the life they took. The hunt was about relationship—to the animal, to the earth, to the hunter's own senses, to their community, to their purpose—a visceral dialogue with the world.

In modernity, I reconnect to these roots in my own hunt, my careful tracking, my deep knowledge of language, wrestling with words, bringing back nourishment, expression that feeds and fills. The blank page is my wilderness. The elusive perfect phrase is my quarry. The finished work is sustenance not just for me, but for those who receive it.

The First Loss

What do we lose when an algorithm generates our art, writes our poems, composes our songs?

Relationship.

To ourselves, to our world, to each other, to movement itself. We make quantum leaps in technology, life circumstance, in our judgments, in our feelings, and wonder why we feel so isolated, so uncertain of who we are.

We lose the journey. The struggle that shapes not just the work but the worker. The calloused fingers of the guitarist. The strained eyes of the painter. The restless nights of the writer. These are not unfortunate side effects of creation—they are the transformation that makes the creator.

We lose the opportunity to develop our perception—to train ourselves to truly see beyond initial impressions, to notice the textures, shapes, and presence that most miss. We forfeit the chance to discover the gap between what we think we see and what truly exists before us. The artist, the creative individual is an initiate who, through trial, dedication, failure, and mastery, relentlessly puts their senses to the test—courageously confronting reality to see how their own creation stands beside it.

We lose the unique imprint of human limitation. Our art has always been a testament to what we can accomplish within our constraints—physical, temporal, intellectual. There is something deeply moving about what humans can create despite our finite nature, not in its absence.

We lose the thread that connects us to our ancestors who painted bison on cave walls, who carved stories into stone, who wove meaning into textiles. They did not create because it was easy or efficient. They created because it was necessary—a vital method of processing experience, of making meaning, of connecting.

This is not to reject technology outright. Tools have always extended human capability. But there is a crucial difference between a tool that amplifies human creativity and one that replaces it. Between a brush that helps us paint and an algorithm that paints for us. This is about something far larger than the role technology has in our creative process; it's about not even knowing what we are losing. It's about the collective amnesia regarding the experience of being fully human.

It is essential that we remember the value of creation lies not just in the finished product but in the transformative process—the sacred hunt that changes the hunter as much as it nourishes the community.

In an age of instant gratification, a radical act is to embrace the slow, the difficult, the embodied journey of human creativity. To remember that before we were consumers, we were creators. And that this identity—this birthright—is too precious to outsource.

Masters of Manufactured Fantasy

Notice the pattern—we, as a culture, have devalued arguably the most meaningful, fulfilling, and impactful experiences of being alive because they demand time and patience. We want the fruit without investing any of the labor that would help it thrive. We look at a seed and toss it aside, frustrated it is not immediately a beautiful flower, not realizing the blossom we long for was once a similarly discarded seed that happened to find nourishing soil and grew despite our negligence. This impatience with process—this unwillingness to engage with the sacred time of creation—lies at the heart of our collective surrender to manufactured fantasy. It explains why we so readily outsource our creativity, our perception, our very relationship with reality.

In today's landscape, we witness the rise of celebrated "creators" who have perfected the craft of fantasy. Rather than wrestling with their own spirit, senses, demons, and delusions in pursuit of truth, they have mastered the manufacturing of desire itself.

These architects of fantasy understand that seduction is more profitable than substance. They have decoded the algorithms of human longing and learned to produce simulacra of fulfillment with assembly-line efficiency. Why struggle with the messiness of authentic creation when you can instead design irresistible mirages?

They will manufacture desire, longing, emptiness—enticing you into surrendering your identity for their fantasy of you. Their genius lies in convincing you that their fabricated ideal is superior to your authentic self, while positioning themselves as the exclusive gatekeepers of transformation. "You are insufficient," their work whispers beneath its surface, "but through me, you can become the dream."

Their poetry reads like passion but contains no heat; it claims love and honor while emerging from envy and covetousness. Their flowing language, mythological metaphors, and larger-than-life imagery serve only to repackage base desire as transcendence. They have made it sexy to worship an idol, a perfect false self. In their opening lines, they've already replaced you with their idealized lover—not seeing you but seeing through you to their projection.

Creative executives perfect this strategy in boardrooms, transforming it into billion-dollar enterprises. They don't just sell products; they sell alternative identities, carefully crafted fantasies of who you might become. Their talks about innovation mask systematic mining of authentic creators whose work is processed, sanitized, and repackaged for mass consumption. They've turned creativity into a commodity while portraying themselves as visionaries.

Many modern artists who achieve viral fame have abandoned vision for visibility. They produce work precisely calibrated to trigger emotional responses without requiring emotional investment. Through sophisticated aesthetic arbitrage, they identify which elements of authentic movements can be extracted from their context, stripped of their challenge, and redeployed as consumable content. They reference revolution without risk, borrow the language of the marginalized without their struggle, and transform political urgency into purchasable identity markers.

The tragedy extends beyond what these fantasy merchants produce to what they themselves forfeit. In bypassing the transformative struggle of authentic creation—the sacred dialogue with reality that forges not just meaningful work but a self of substance—they remain undeveloped beneath their carefully curated personas. Their success may dazzle, but beneath the spectacle lies an insatiable emptiness where only the hard-won wisdom of true creation can reside.

They have not just hijacked creativity; they have redefined it. In their world, the highest creative achievement is not to reveal truth but to construct the most compelling illusion—instead of testing their resilience, their creative edge, the wrestle with reality we all inevitably face, they seek to replace it. And in teaching audiences to prefer the fantasy to the real, they gradually erode our collective capacity to recognize, value, and create authentic work.

Consumer or Creator?

So have you bought into their delusion? Their nightmare they sell as a dream? Or have you sold out? Are you more interested in appearing aesthetically appealing even as you freeze over, lending your creative energy to the machinery of fantasy while your authentic voice atrophies from disuse?

The choice faces us daily—in what we consume, what we create, what we celebrate. It asks whether we will take the harder path of authentic creation, with all its uncertainty and struggle, or surrender to the seductive ease of manufactured fantasy. It asks whether we will demand substance beneath the shine, effort behind the effortless, and truth within the appealing package.

True creation awaits those willing to resist the lure of shortcuts—those who understand that the calloused fingers, strained eyes, and restless nights are not the unfortunate side effects of creativity but the transformation that makes the creator. It awaits those who choose to develop their perception, to train themselves to truly see beyond the initial impressions that most accept without question.

The world doesn't need more fantasy merchants. It hungers for those courageous enough to engage in that visceral dialogue with reality—to track, pursue, and wrestle with truth until it yields its nourishment. To become, like our ancestors before us, not consumers of pre-packaged experiences, but hunters in the wilderness of authentic creation.

Can You Feel It?

For days—perhaps a lifetime—I've studied this landscape, tasted its poison until death and I locked eyes, drunk its potions until the boundaries of self dissolved. I've consumed its fruits: those that fill the soul with light and those that hollow you from within, leaving only echoes where sustenance should dwell.

For just as long I've hunted, tracing the fading footprints of the greatest writers through forests of forgotten words, following ancient trails worn by those who first harnessed the raw power of language. I've learned how it lives wild and untamed, how it breeds in the spaces between thought and expression, how it grows from the soil of human experience, and how—when captured with reverence—it can nourish human hearts across centuries, across civilizations.

I return from the hunt not as conqueror but as supplicant, carrying what small treasures I've been granted permission to bring back. I have not retired from the wilderness, I’ve returned to share what sustenance I've gathered before the dawn pulls me back to the sacred terrain. For the hunt is never finished, the wilderness never fully mapped. And so I will venture forth again, not separate from but surrendering to the beauty that is life itself: relentlessly growing, eternally blooming, ferociously, impossibly alive.

So tell me, do these words fill you? Is your heart warmed? Does your spirit sit taller?

Remember this feeling.

This is what truth tastes like, the fruit grown of the journey, with substance.

This is what it feels like to actually be fed.

