“Digitality radically dismantles the real.” — Byung-Chul Han, In the Swarm (2017)

The moment I pick up this phone, I become a “user.” Even now, typing these words, I remain one. And you reading this on whatever screen displays it—you’re one too.

We are users.

The same word we use for addicts. Someone who uses a substance. Someone caught in a dependency relationship with something that is using them back.

The engineers who built these platforms chose this word. As Edward Tufte reportedly observed, only two industries call their customers “users”—software and drug dealing. Labeling theory demonstrates that the terms applied to individuals influence their behavior and self-identity through self-fulfilling prophecy (Becker, 1963; Lemert, 1967), a finding supported by longitudinal research (Bernburg et al., 2006; Lopes et al., 2012). The label positions us as people who consume rather than create, depend rather than direct.

One UX architect admitted openly:

“To overstate it somewhat, what we sell is addiction” (Demarty, quoted in Worldcrunch, 2018).

Our lives are content.

My daughter’s first steps: content. Your grief after a funeral: content. Our faces, our voices, our thoughts, our relationships, our breakfasts, our breakdowns: content.

Content is what fills a container. Content is what gets packaged, measured, ranked, served, optimized, monetized.

Online, what’s the difference between sharing our lives verse “posting content”?

There is none— it’s all raw material to drive engagement. The platform extracts our experiences, processes them through algorithms, and sells the refined product—our attention, our data, our behavioral patterns—to advertisers.

We are the product and the consumer. The advertisers are the customers and the collectors. The platform is the infrastructure we all pay rent to—in time, emotion, content, or currency.

The Feed

The word works in both directions.

We feed content into the system. Every post, every like, every comment, every second of watch time, every scroll, every pause—data flowing into the machine.

And it feeds us. Our feed. An endless stream selected by the algorithm to maximize one metric: time on platform. Our wellbeing, our relationships, our peace—none of these are measured. Time on platform is measured. Because time on platform can be sold.

The feed is designed to never end. Infinite scroll. Autoplay. No stopping cues. No natural completion point. We reach the bottom and it generates more. We finish a video and the next one starts.

Ask the question: Does this have an endpoint?

The feed does not. It is a completion-prevention machine—engineered, at the level of code, to keep us in seeking mode. Our nervous systems never receive the signal that says done, enough, rest now.

As Tristan Harris, former Google design ethicist, described:

“If you want to maximize addictiveness, all tech designers need to do is link a user’s action with a variable reward” (Harris, 2016).

This variable reward structure—identical to slot machine mechanics—ensures that the rate of reward remains unpredictable, preventing the completion signal from ever arriving (Schüll, 2012).

Every feature that might allow completion has been systematically removed. The engineers call this “reducing friction.”

Listen to what that framing does. Friction is resistance. In physics, it’s what slows movement, what allows you to stop. In their vocabulary, it’s anything that interrupts the flow of your attention into their system.

What gets labeled friction? The pause where you might ask do I actually want to keep doing this? The stopping cue that would let you feel done. The natural endpoint where completion could occur. The moment of reflection before you click.

These are obstacles—to them. Inefficiencies in the extraction pipeline.

Notice the asymmetry: friction is aggressively reduced for entry and engagement. Signing up: frictionless. Autoplay: frictionless. The next video, the next post, the next scroll: frictionless. But canceling? Unsubscribing? Deleting your account? Suddenly friction is reintroduced.

They reduce the friction that would help you stop. They preserve the friction that keeps you trapped.

“Reducing friction” means eliminating exit points. And if the content alone didn’t hook you, the exit process will—buried settings, confirmation screens, guilt messaging, all of it keeping you on their platform longer, generating data even as you try to leave. They’ve engineered a surface so slick you cannot get your footing.

What Screens Cannot Deliver

Social connection is a biological requirement. The opioid system maintaining our baseline wellbeing depends on actual physical presence with other humans. Social touch and proximity trigger endogenous opioid release; isolation depletes it (Machin & Dunbar, 2011; Nummenmaa et al., 2016).

But there’s more than neurochemistry at stake. Stephen Porges’ polyvagal theory identifies a process called neuroception—the way our autonomic nervous system continuously evaluates safety or threat, below conscious awareness, through signals from others: facial micro-expressions, vocal prosody, body posture, eye contact, the thousand subtle cues that communicate I am safe to be with (Porges, 2022). When neuroception detects safety, the ventral vagal system activates, allowing connection, restoration, growth. When it detects threat—or simply fails to detect safety—older defense systems engage.

Physical presence also enables co-regulation: the process by which our nervous systems calm each other through interaction. My regulated state helping to regulate yours, yours helping to regulate mine. Synchronized breathing, responsive facial expressions, the vocal attunement that happens naturally when two nervous systems share the same room (Porges, 2022). This is how we recover from stress, feel held, rest.

Screens strip all of this away.

We get compressed images, audio with latency, faces frozen or pixelated, the subtle mismatch of eye contact that never quite lands because the camera isn’t where the eyes are. Research on video call fatigue confirms the cost: a 2023 neuroimaging study found that videoconferencing exhausts the brain significantly more than face-to-face interaction, with measurable differences in both EEG activity and heart rate variability (Riedl et al., 2023). Stanford researcher Jeremy Bailenson identified one mechanism: oversized faces at unnaturally close range trigger the brain’s fight-or-flight response.

“From an evolutionary standpoint, if there was a very large human face close by to you, and it was staring right in your eyes, you were likely going to engage in conflict or mating. Neither response is a good fit for a work meeting” (Bailenson, 2021).

The brain interprets these distorted cues as threat—or at minimum, fails to register the safety signals it needs to relax. The opioid release that maintains our baseline never arrives. The co-regulation that would settle our nervous systems cannot occur. We can exchange information through screens. We can even feel moments of emotional resonance. But the deep settling that happens in physical presence with a trusted other—the completion that allows our systems to truly rest—this requires what screens systematically remove.

Here’s the trap :

The simulation triggers just enough response to feel like something is happening. A like feels like acknowledgment. A comment feels like conversation. A follower feels like someone who cares. But our nervous systems know the difference. The simulation activates craving without providing completion.

So, we keep seeking. More scrolling, more posting, more checking. And every hour spent in simulated connection is an hour not spent in real connection—which means the deficiency deepens.

The screen creates the isolation, then offers itself as the cure for the isolation it created.

We Become Images

On the screen, I do not have a body. I have a profile picture, a username, an avatar, a profile. Collections of photos, posts, and metrics. So do you. We exist as representations—curated, performed, two-dimensional.

Alexander Lowen identified this as the core of narcissism: identification with the image rather than the body (Lowen, 1983). The narcissist lives in their reflection, not their felt experience. They manage their appearance rather than inhabit their life. As Lowen wrote, narcissists are “more concerned with how they appear than what they feel”—they construct “fixed masks that hide emotional numbness.”

Social media trains this at civilizational scale.

We learn to see ourselves from the outside. We take a photo and immediately evaluate it: How do I look? Will this get likes? We experience a moment and simultaneously calculate its shareability. The image becomes more real than the experience.

This is the false self made technological. When the environment can’t receive authentic expression, we build a persona assembled from external expectations—what to show, what to hide, what will perform. The screen industrializes this process. But—and I mean but, not and—we can only know ourselves through felt experience. Instead, we know our image through metrics. How many likes. How many followers. How many views.

When feelings arise, we check the dashboard: Is this performing well?

The body sends a signal; we override it with the metric.

The Car Parallel

We’ve experienced this already, with a different technology.

People in cars behave differently than people on foot. The same person who would never shove a stranger on the sidewalk will cut them off in traffic, honk furiously, gesture obscenely. Road rage is common. Sidewalk rage is rare.

Why?

In a car, the other person becomes an abstraction. We don’t see their face, their body language, their humanity. We see a metal box. The signals that normally regulate social interaction—eye contact, facial expression, proximity—are stripped away.

Research confirms this mechanism. Driver anonymity causes more aggressive driving behavior, including more signal violations and collisions (Ellison-Potter et al., 2001). The anonymity provided by being enclosed in a vehicle leads to dehumanization of other drivers, making it easier to engage in aggressive behaviors (Zimbardo, 1969; Vanderbilt, 2008).

The screen does this more completely.

On the screen, the person isn’t even a metal box. They’re a username. A profile photo. A string of text. The full humanity has been compressed into symbols. We’re interacting with a representation of a representation.

And we’ve been compressed too. When we type a comment, we’re not bringing our full selves—our tone of voice, our facial expression, the thousand micro-signals that communicate I’m a person, being vulnerable. We’re sending text. Stripped-down, context-free, easily misread.

The platform has removed exactly the signals that the social engagement system needs to register safety and activate connection. Then we wonder why online interaction feels hollow, why we can spend hours “connecting” and feel more isolated than before.

What the Screen Extracts

Attention—the hours we spend scrolling could have been spent in conversation, in nature, in creation, in rest.

Presence—even when we’re physically with people, the pull of the device fragments our attention, keeps part of us always elsewhere.

Development—the skills of in-person connection, of reading body language, of tolerating silence, of being bored and discovering what arises—these atrophy with disuse.

Self-knowledge—when we know ourselves through metrics rather than felt sense, we lose access to the body’s wisdom about what we actually need.

Relationship—the bonds that form through shared presence, through seeing and being seen, through the thousand micro-moments that build trust—these cannot form through a feed.

Completion—every natural endpoint removed, every pause point eliminated.

And in exchange, we get content. All we can consume. Forever.

The Body Test

We already know this.

Notice what happens when we put the phone down after an hour of scrolling. Do we feel rested? Nourished? Connected?

Or drained, anxious, oddly empty despite having consumed so much?

Notice the quality of our attention after a day of heavy screen use versus a day of physical presence with people we love.

Notice what we reach for when we feel lonely—and whether it resolves the loneliness or numbs it temporarily while deepening the deficiency underneath.

Our nervous systems know. The seeking state that never resolves. The social engagement system that never activates. The completion signal that never arrives.

The Engineers Know

Listen to the people who built these systems:

“I feel tremendous guilt… The short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops we’ve created are destroying how society works.” — Chamath Palihapitiya, former VP of Growth at Facebook (Stanford Graduate School of Business, 2017)

“God only knows what it’s doing to our children’s brains.” — Sean Parker, founding president of Facebook (Axios, 2017)

User. Content. Feed. Engagement. Growth hacking. Attention economy.

They named what they were building.

Screens can coordinate. They can inform. They cannot complete us. That happens face to face, body to body, in the room where someone can actually receive what we offer.

The question is whether we’ll keep using—or step away long enough to finish what we started with each other.

