The MAHA Report ran a piece on American fertility decline. One sentence carries its entire argument:

“Most headlines point to economics or delayed family planning. Both matter, but they mask a deeper, more urgent contributor, the menstrual cycle itself.”

It would have been a far more honest article if it stopped after matter.

Instead, these are demoted by a single but. Don’t be fooled by the economic shitshow, the ongoing cuts to funding that supports families and childcare, or a political, social, and environmental landscape unpredictable enough to make committing to a one-year apartment lease feel like a stretch. These hide the real culprit: hormones!! *Gasp!*

Is it privilege or propaganda that guides the movement’s message regarding the cause of declining birth rates? Who could say, not me. Either way it creates whiplash worse than getting rear-ended on the beltway. After it, structural conditions become surface. Your neck doesn’t hurt from the impact of the other vehicle, it obviously hurts because you drive and don’t look in your rear view mirror the entire time because your norepinephrine has been depleted by daily stress! Duh. Individual hormonal dysfunction becomes deep cause. The rest of the piece follows directly: cycle-tracking apps, GLP-1s, “whole-person lifestyle medicine.” Every solution lands at the level of individual women’s bodies and individual women’s purchases.

This is abstraction-shifting at policy-discourse register and not only is it bullshit, it’s dangerous. It’s taking real health concerns — things that significantly impact many women and yes, make it far more difficult to become pregnant or carry a baby to term — and laundering them past the actual diagnosis: the conditions are unlivable. The operation has a specific shape: the same referent gets relabeled with vocabulary the body has fewer ways to check. Fired becomes strategic workforce reduction. Death becomes negative patient outcome. The thing being discussed does not change. The sensory channels available for testing the framing do. The replacement moves discourse into territory where the body has less to say, and where the expectations language has installed in the perceptual system do more of the work.

Here, concrete vocabulary — childcare costs that exceed in-state tuition, paid leave that does not exist in the United States, home-price-to-wage ratios at generational extremes, two-income requirement, healthcare costs of birth, geographic separation from extended family, the loneliness of young parents — gets replaced with abstract biomarker vocabulary: luteinizing hormone surges, luteal-phase progesterone, metabolic resilience, endocrine disruption.

Most people have direct sensory verification of I cannot afford a child.

Almost no one has direct sensory verification of my luteal-phase progesterone is suboptimal. The substitution positions the conversation where bottom-up correction (sensory checking against the immediate environment) is structurally weakest and conditioning power — the degree to which repeated framing can install an interpretation the body cannot check — is highest.

The metabolic claims are real. Endocrine disruptors contribute to reproductive dysfunction. Metabolic health affects ovulation. The instrument is genuine. The move is to make the symptoms of the disorder the diagnosis of disease.

The timing is the receipt. American fertility peaked in 2007 — the article itself names this. The decline began in 2008 and has not reversed. The metabolic environment did not undergo a discontinuous shift that year. Endocrine disruptor exposure trended upward across decades without producing a 2008 inflection. What changed in 2008 was the structural conditions of household formation: bailouts protected institutional balance sheets while household wealth losses for the cohorts now in their childbearing years were never made whole. Wall Street and private equity captured the federal response and protected banks over people. The K-shaped recovery inflated asset prices for holders and left wages and household formation flat for the bottom 80%. The cohort now expected to produce the next generation entered adulthood with depressed wages, student debt, and a housing market repriced upward by the consolidation the bailouts enabled. The fertility curve tracked these conditions with the precision an organism’s reproductive function reports load.

International comparison closes the metabolic-as-primary story. Within the wealthy world, fertility rates track family policy and childcare structure far more closely than they track BPA exposure or obesity. France has sustained the highest fertility in Western Europe for decades — running near 2.0 children per woman through the 2010s while neighbors with similar metabolic environments sat well below — and does so through the most generous family-policy infrastructure in the OECD. The Nordic countries — Norway, Sweden, Denmark — held fertility above the European average through the same period inside a chemical and food environment indistinguishable from Italy or Spain, where fertility ran far lower. The metabolic-load gradient does not map onto the fertility gradient. If it were the deep contributor, it would.

The biological-malfunction framing inverts what reproductive biology does. Cycle irregularity in chronically stressed, sleep-deprived, financially unstable, socially isolated populations is the system reporting load with reasonable fidelity. HPA-axis activation downregulates reproductive function by design — energetically expensive offspring do not get green-lit when the organism is signaling crisis. The hormones are accurate. They report the conditions. The article treats the report as the disease.

I am a parent. The article never names a parent. Across several thousand words on why people are not having children, the people who would do or not do the having appear nowhere — no decision, no calculation, no body holding the question. The piece is structurally engineered to skip past us. We have been made into the surface that masks the deeper biomarker truth.

For many of us, parenting is relentlessly demanding, unseen, unvalued, and lonely. We are asked to do the most essential work a society depends on under conditions designed to break the people doing it.

We have made it brutal to be a parent in this country. That sentence is the concrete vocabulary the article was built to demote. The conditions are reportable directly through bodies that have lived inside them. No cycle-tracking platform processes that data. No GLP-1 closes that loop. The structural conditions of American parenting are the primary drivers of American fertility decline.

A plant that needs sunlight, water, and nutrient-rich soil to grow does not grow kept in the dark, without water, in nutrient-depleted soil. A building that not only neglects its foundation but actively undermines it — stealing a brick here and there that’s fallen loose — does not support the same weight as a well-built and maintained structure. Shall I go on?

The metabolic story is partly an independent contributor and partly a downstream effect of the same structural conditions — chronic stress, sleep loss, food insecurity at the lower income range, environmental exposures tracking with poverty and housing quality.

The article never names a single decision a single real person makes about whether to have a child. That absence is the tell. The people doing the deciding are not in the frame.

Bring them back.

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