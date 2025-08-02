To understand the architects of the world we inhabit, we must enter a consciousness fundamentally alien to most human experience. I am not asking or suggesting empathy here. I am offering an excavation of a worldview so systematically different from ordinary human concern that it requires us to suspend our assumptions about what drives human behavior.
Th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.