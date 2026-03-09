I was an alcoholic.

I drank because it was unbearable not to.

I didn’t experience it as a choice. Or rather, I didn’t know how to choose not to drink—it always made me feel better in the moment, it was the only thing that reliably did. Ever.

It was an extremely effective, reliable source of relief, one that didn’t depend on anyone else. It felt like independence, strength, the security I’d never developed internally. When it became the source of the problems it once seemed to solve, I reached for the solution— which was also the problem—the way a drowning person reaches for anything solid, even if it means pushing under those you care about in the panic to stay at the surface.

I am telling you this so you know where I am speaking from.

I was standing in my apartment, the one I shared with three other students, two who were acquaintances, one who was my best friend at that time. I was going to steal money from him. For drugs. Cause I was out of both. And he was out at class, like I should have been. And his Dad was rich, millionaire rich. So he might not even notice…then again he might also just give me money if I asked him, he was generous. But he might not, he might get suspicious, or worse, try not to enable me. Now I was plotting something that would violate someone I cared about very much. He trusted me, and it would hurt him. In that moment—anxious, desperate, restless—the evidence became clear. I was hurting someone beyond myself, and I was trying to justify it. I was becoming someone I couldn’t stand to be, and I didn’t know how to be anyone else anymore.

I didn’t know how to stop.

After cheating drug tests for months, pretending to be ok and avoiding the topic of feelings as much as possible, I asked for help. I called my parents and told them I needed help. I didn’t know how to stop and I was scared. The next day I was heading home for winter break. I never made it back to Rochester. That was the beginning of getting sober.

I didn’t have resources. I was an Illustration Major in my junior year of college, failing my way straight out of a program I’d worked extremely hard to get into, losing connections to people I genuinely loved and cared about. I did not have a salary, a title, a pension, a support system built into my academic or nonexistent, professional life. I did have a dependency that hijacked my nervous system. I did have a moment of clarity that I was or would be causing someone else pain for the illusion of relief.

I was not willing to do that.

That’s my experience, and I need to compare it to what I see now.

• • •

I am a parent in Prince George’s County, Maryland. My daughter attends a foreign language immersion school. This year, I watched my school district propose cutting $2.5 million from these programs—programs that work, that have evidence behind them, that families built their lives around—while investing $4.35 million in safety and security which included AI surveillance cameras. In a majority-Black district. Facing a $150 million deficit.

I did what any parent would do if they knew how. I pulled the budget documents. I read the contracts. I traced the money. I found the lobbying disclosures, the vendor histories, the FTC findings, the statutory omissions. I wrote it down. I sourced it. I submitted testimony in the findings at a school board meeting. The board voted to redirect $1.92 million from the surveillance allocation back to immersion and IB programs.

That’s not the story. The story is what I saw while I was looking.

• • •

What I saw is an architecture. It is the same architecture at every level I’ve experienced it, and I’ve experienced it from enough positions to know.

I was the reject and the deserter of a society that valued production, competition, net worth, and image above nurture, sensitivity, creativity, and collaboration.

My parents did their best with what they had and knew and paid for several rehabilitation treatments over the years. I had no home after treatment. The Christ House in Alexandria, Virginia, housed me for nine months free of rent and provided dinners when I couldn’t afford food. The Alexandria Seaport Foundation accepted me—a nonprofit program for young adults who needed structure and had to learn how to live. Then there were the hundreds of rooms filled with people meeting with a single purpose—to stay sober and help other alcoholics achieve sobriety. The unbillable and unrecordedhours spent talking to me, sharing experience, taking me to meetings, leading me through the twelve steps.

And I gave back, as best and as much as I could. I eventually took the middle school math program into schools. I became a sponsor to other men getting sober, shared my experience, took them to meetings, and gave my time listening to them. I spoke at meetings and volunteered in rehabs. I made amends to my parents, siblings, and those I’d harmed, even when that harm had been completely unintentional or done in desperation.

Years into sobriety I learned to evaluate gemstones, where the standard was objective and the margin for self-delusion was zero: the stone is what it is, and no title or reputation changes the inclusion under the loupe.

When I sell a gemstone, it is my responsibility to properly test, identify, and describe it. My customers may get a second opinion, and I welcome it. If the verification shows I’ve made a mistake, I refund or replace the item. That’s how accountability works when you can’t hide behind a title: your claim meets a standard, and the standard doesn’t care who you are.

Now I’m the parent holding the documents, asking why the programs that serve children are held to that standard and still can be cut, while the industries absorbing the money, without any similar demonstration of value or impact, are allowed to keep increasing uncontested.

• • •

The architecture is this: authority flows downward. Accountability flows nowhere. Blame falls downward too.

The people who make decisions are insulated from the consequences. The people who bear the consequences have no power over the decisions. And the entire structure is narrated as merit—as though the people at the top earned their insulation and the people at the bottom earned their unfortunate fate.

I saw it in federal monetary policy. I’m seeing it in a county school budget. Same structure, different zip code. The Federal Reserve doesn’t answer to the communities whose wealth it redistributes upward. My school district doesn’t answer to the children whose programs it cuts. The health insurer doesn’t answer to the teachers whose healthcare costs it inflates. The surveillance vendor doesn’t answer to the students it monitors.

At every level: insert yourself between people and a need, frame it as for their benefit—then extract value, externalize cost, claim credit, deflect scrutiny.

• • •

I need to say something plainly now, because the softened version does exactly what the system does—it removes the person from the decision. It calls it “duty.” It calls it “service.” When caught, it calls it “misaligned incentive structures.”

What I am looking at is cowardice. But it comes in layers, and the layers matter.

At the outer ring are the people who profit from the architecture without ever entering the building. The health insurance lobbyist whose expenditure strips resources from classrooms they’ll never visit. The surveillance vendor who markets fear to school boards, pays an FTC fine when the claims don’t hold up, and rebrands. The corrections contractor who profits from the pipeline that education was supposed to prevent. These people are doing the math of extraction. They know what they take. They have structured entire business models around ensuring that the cost of their profit lands on someone else’s children. That is exploitation, and calling it anything else is courtesy they haven’t earned.

Closer to the center are the administrators and legislators who hold the authority and accept the salary but refuse the moral weight that comes with governing. The legislator who writes a data system that tracks every student’s test score but is statutorily prohibited from asking whether those students end up incarcerated. The health plan executive whose costs have increased year after year, whose price increases have never been challenged. These are people with the resources, the education, the access, and the stability to look at what their decisions do to children—and they choose the default.

They cash the check, accept the title, and treat the consequences as someone else’s department.

The lobbyist is doing their job. The legislator is following procedure. The vendor is selling a product. Each one holds a piece so small it doesn’t register as weight.

That is the architecture’s central achievement: it distributes moral responsibility so finely that no single person ever has to feel the full cost.

The lobbyist never sits in the classroom that lost its teacher. The vendor never watches a student’s face when the program they built their identity around is cut. The legislator never reads the connection they made it illegal to draw. The insurance executive never teaches a class of thirty-five because the district couldn’t afford to split it. Every one of them is insulated from the specific human cost they are creating.

And the thing eating this country is precisely this: that the insulation is so complete, it feels like responsibility.

Meanwhile, the immersion program has to justify every dollar. The program that serves children is scrutinized and still cut even when it’s demonstrated success. The industry that extracts from them operates in a different category entirely—one where the question of value is never asked, because asking it would expose the disproportion the whole structure depends on. And when a parent shows up with evidence that their decisions are causing harm, they treat it as a public comment to be endured rather than testimony to be answered.

• • •

I keep being told, in various polite ways, that these people are operating inside a framework. That the system insulates them. That they’re choosing the path of least resistance, not cruelty.

I was operating inside a framework too. It was called addiction. Nobody accepted that as a reason to let me keep hurting people, not even myself.

Ink on Heavy weight sketch paper by Anthony

I had the same choice they have. I may not have experienced myself as choosing destruction—but I learned that the absence of active choice is itself a choice. I built barriers between myself and the harm I caused. I restructured my life around the recognition that my default pattern hurt people, and that the default would win unless I actively intervened against it.

They are choosing the default—and the children absorb every consequence of that choice. I got sober. I did the work. I learned to live without booze. It hurt, a lot. It was humiliating and despairing at times. I got better. And I didn’t make amends until I knew I’d actually changed. Only then did I come back and ask, “How can I make it right?”

The question their actions keep answering is different. From lobbying to keep denying and delaying care through prior authorization, to increasing premiums well above inflation, to selling surveillance systems on claims they later retract—the pattern is consistent: maximize what you take, minimize what you offer, and make sure the cost lands on someone who can’t send it back.

That’s the architecture that dominates everywhere I look where institutions have made themselves the arbiters of need. They call it “fiduciary duty.” They call it “protecting your children”—and later scrub the claim from their website and pay a fine after your school has committed to a multi-year contract. I don’t accept the framing. The framing is part of the insulation.

• • •

Because childhood is the most important time for forming a person. Children who are treated as individuals worthy of dignity, respect, care, and the best we have to offer—they carry that. Children who are denied that because a corporation needed to continue extracting—they carry that too. Their families fracture. Their communities fracture. They become adults less secure, less trusting, less sure of their own worthiness.

And some of them become adults who make decisions about other people’s children without once accepting the consequences of those choices. The cycle completes. The architecture reproduces itself.

• • •

Here is what I cannot understand, and I have given up pretending I can.

If someone stands in front of me and tells me I am hurting them, I stop and listen. If I’ve hurt them and can see why they feel hurt—even if I had no intention of harm—I honor their experience. I keep it in mind. I look for ways to stop causing further damage. I did this while addicted. I did this while falling apart. I did this with no resources, no title, no institutional support. Their pain was sufficient evidence. It did not require my evaluation.

So I am not equipped to understand how a person with every advantage I lacked watches a parent testify about their child’s school being gutted and thinks: that’s one perspective.

Many people treat another person’s pain as a claim to be evaluated rather than as evidence to be honored.

And the evaluation is shaped entirely by what honoring it would cost them. If looking at what your lobbying expenditure does to a child’s education would require you to rearrange your entire self-concept—your career, your mortgage, your identity, your sense that you earned what you have—then the cost of looking is high, maybe too high. So you don’t look. And you don’t experience the not-looking as a choice, because by now it’s so practiced it feels like reasoning.

It’s more complicated than that. You don’t understand how budgets work. I care about kids too. These are the relief. Same as the drink was for me. The difference is that nobody let me keep reaching for it once it was clear what it cost other people.

I’m writing this to every parent who has pulled a thread and found something they couldn’t put down.

If you are that person: you hold what the entire system is built to distribute. You carry the combined moral weight that hundreds of professionals have been structurally exempted from feeling. You are the only one in the room without insulation. That’s why it’s lonely. That’s why you feel like you’re losing your mind. You’re the only one in the room holding the whole picture while everyone around you holds a fragment.

• • •

The system’s final insulation layer is this: the person who feels the full weight is reframed as too emotional to be credible. The agony is converted into evidence that the one in agony is unreliable. Which exempts everyone else from engaging with what they said.

This is how a country built on a document about human equality manages to run on human disposability.

The people being disposed of are told they’re being dramatic. The people doing the disposing are told they’re being responsible.

It is sick.

And the word matters because it is precise. These are pathologies. They have structure. They have symptoms. And they have consequences that land on children who never consented to any of it.

• • •

So what do you do when you see it clearly and can’t unsee it?

You do what I did. You do the only thing that has ever worked against a system that converts agony into irrelevance. You put the picture together in a form the system has to accept. You source it. You document it. You make the numbers scream so you don’t have to. You show up with the evidence and force the fragments back together in a room where they were designed to stay apart.

The sourced documentation of what I found—the contracts, the lobbying disclosures, the vendor histories, the statutory gaps—is in “You Are Needed,” the companion piece to this one. This essay is the moral argument. That one is a summation of the evidence and its application.

And then you do it again. Because the architecture doesn’t fall in a single meeting. The board redirected $1.92 million because someone walked in with footnotes. The $150 million gap remains. The health insurer’s lobbying didn’t stop. The vendor will rebrand. The data system still can’t ask whether the students it tracks end up in the system it was built to prevent.

You keep going because you don’t have the luxury of insulation. You keep going because your child is in the building. You keep going because you remember what it felt like to be the kid nobody stopped for, and you will be damned if you let that be your daughter’s or your son’s story.

And you name what you see. Plainly.

Cowardice. Weakness. Exploitation dressed as service.

You assemble the broken mirror, and you hold it up. Many will close their eyes. Many will look away. But some will see what they’ve become, and some will be like me—they will realize they are becoming someone they cannot accept, and they will seek growth.

And you show up when they do. Little by little. Because that’s what choosing looks like too.

To the Board of Education members who voted to restore funding to the immersion programs: it is seen. It is appreciated. That vote mattered, and it took courage in a room where the default is to look away.

I know what choosing looks like. I made mine at my worst, with nothing. They can make theirs from comfort, with everything.

They just have to look.

• • •

Anthony

PGCPS Parent

