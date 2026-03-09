Anthony’s Substack

Anthony’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah G's avatar
Sarah G
2d

I am the audience giving you a standing ovation. Bravo! Amazing! Thank you for giving me things to read with substance, that help me turn this bullshit. ...into thoughts with some direction inside my head.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anthony Ness · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture