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Anthony
1h

Worth naming: the three is already inside these traditions. Kabbalah has three pillars. Hebrew has three mother letters. Hinduism has three gunas. The triadic structure was there.

What happened is the popular transmission flattened it. The two got amplified. The three got buried. That flattening is exactly the perceptual lock this piece is about.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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Prince Kudu’Ra's avatar
Prince Kudu’Ra
1h

Yes! 👏

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