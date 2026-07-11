Inspirited In Sight

Inspirited In Sight

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The Empathic Revolutionary's avatar
The Empathic Revolutionary
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Sold my collection for $1400. Sold my Pokémon go account for $350. I should have taken the time to get the full value from my cards but I needed the money because you know, capitalism lol

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