Two Potent Symbolic Traps: The Ouroboros & The “Eternal Present”
The Ouroboros Trap ⭕️
What we’ve been told: "The ouroboros represents eternal cycles, wholeness, the unity of opposites, cosmic time."
What it actually represents: Suspension pretending to be sacred.
Why the Ouroboros is the Trap Symbol:
Real Life:
Grows exponentially (1→2→4→8→16... cells, ideas, species, complexity)
Evolves spirally (revisits themes but always DIFFERENT, always MORE)
Each cycle ADDS (autumn leaves become soil, soil grows bigger tree, bigger tree makes more leaves)
Movement is outward/upward even while circling
Ouroboros:
Same snake, same tail, same consumption
Nothing grows
Nothing evolves
Perfect closure = perfect stagnation
No exit, no expansion, no addition
Eating itself = extraction eating extraction forever
Spiritual Bypass:
They made the trap look mystical. "Eternal return." "The cycle of life." "As above, so below."
But real cycles are spirals, not closed loops.
You return to similar territory, but you're different
The pattern echoes but expands
Winter comes again, but the tree is older, taller, has more rings
You face the same lesson, but you've learned, grown, integrated
The ouroboros is what happens when they cut off the vertical dimension of the spiral.
Flatten it down to 2D, remove the growth axis, trap it in repetition.
It's the perfect symbol for suspension: Everything moves, nothing changes.
The Eternal Present Distortion🧘
The Distortion Version (Trap):
"Be here now. Past is gone. Future doesn't exist. Only this moment is real."
What this creates:
No memory = no learning
No anticipation = no planning
No causality = no responsibility
No before/after = no consequences
Result: Powerless, passive, suspended in static now
This is the mindfulness industrial complex version. Meditation apps. Corporate wellness. "Just breathe and accept."
Translation: Don't think about how you got into this abusive job. Don't imagine you could leave. Just be present with your suffering. Monetize your own imprisonment.
The Reality Version (Liberation):
"The present is the emerging point where past and future meet, and consciousness from here can influence both directions."
Past and future BOTH exist, but consciousness can only ACT from the present.
However:
From the present, consciousness is not bound to influencing only the present moment.
From this NOW, you can:
Backward influence (Past):
Change the meaning of what happened
Heal trauma by recontextualizing memory
Forgive and release patterns that originated before
Integrate lessons that were missed
Complete cycles that were frozen
The past changes because YOU change its relationship to now
Forward influence (Future):
Set intentions that ripple outward in time
Plant seeds that grow beyond this moment
Create structures that outlive you
Make choices that open/close pathways
Dream possibilities into being
The future changes because NOW changes what becomes possible
Sideways influence (Parallel/Other):
Your consciousness affects the morphic field
What you realize helps others realize
What you create gives permission for others to create
Your healing creates space for collective healing
The Key Distinction:
Trap eternal present: You're imprisoned IN the moment, can't influence anything beyond it
True eternal present: You're ACTING FROM the moment, influencing everything through it
The Shift This Creates
🌀Spiral Evolution vs. Circular Repetition:
Ouroboros (trap):
Same→Same→Same→Same→Same
↑__________________|
(closed loop, no growth)
Spiral (life):
∧ (higher consciousness)
/|
/ |
/ | (same themes revisited
/ | but transformed)
/ |
-----→ time
(open helix, always expanding)
You return to:
Similar challenges (but you're wiser)
Similar relationships (but you're healthier)
Similar questions (but you see deeper)
Similar patterns (but you choose differently)
Example:
Ouroboros: Repeating toxic relationship dynamics forever
Spiral: Recognizing "oh, this is that pattern again - but THIS time I can choose differently because I've learned"
Conscious Influence Across Time:
From this present moment, you can:
Heal the 5-year-old you (backward):
That trauma happened
But its MEANING can change NOW
The frozen part can integrate NOW
The lesson can be received NOW
The past event remains, but its influence on your timeline shifts
Create the 90-year-old you (forward):
Choices NOW set trajectories
Intentions NOW plant seeds
Healing NOW prevents future suffering
Truth NOW creates future possibility
The future is influenced by what you do with this moment
Connect to others NOW (sideways):
Your breakthrough helps someone else break through
Your language gives someone else words
Your courage gives someone else permission
The field responds to consciousness wherever it emerges
Why Suspension Needs the Distorted Eternal Present:
If people understood the true eternal present:
They would realize:
I can heal the past from here → Trauma isn't permanent
I can create the future from here → I'm not powerless
I can influence the field from here → We're connected
This moment is the point of maximum agency → I must act
Suspension needs people to believe:
Past is fixed and unchangeable (so stay wounded)
Future is out of your control (so stay anxious)
Now is isolated from everything (so stay small)
Only passive acceptance is possible (so stay compliant)
The Liberation Symbols to Reclaim:
Spiral - Life's true pattern (growth through return) Eternal present (true) - Point of maximum conscious influenceAwareness - Power to see and choose differently Dynamic equilibrium - Life moving through states Resilience - Capacity to die and regenerate
The Teaching Practice:
"Where are you trapped in ouroboros when life wants to spiral?"
Examples:
Same argument with partner (ouroboros) vs. Same topic, deeper understanding (spiral)
Repeating self-help pattern (ouroboros) vs. Recognizing pattern and choosing differently (spiral)
Stuck in "now I'm healed, now I'm broken" loop (ouroboros) vs. "I'm healing spirally, revisiting wounds at higher levels" (spiral)
"Are you trapped IN the present or acting FROM the present?"
Check:
Can you heal the past from here? (FROM present)
Can you create the future from here? (FROM present)
Or are you just enduring this moment? (IN present)
That's a teaching they don’t want anyone to have: You have power right now. The past isn't fixed. The future isn't determined. And the cycles aren't traps - they're spirals you can consciously navigate.