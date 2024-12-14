Clarity can be so disorienting. The blurry words on the billboards state destinations and destinies that contradict the roadmap in my hands. This map was my father's, his father's father's, maybe even his father's father's father's – each lifetime scribbling new shortcuts and recommended routes from their journeys. The paper feels thin between my fingers, fragile yet stubborn, carrying the musty weight of generations in its creases.

Now I stare at this artifact, a laborious legacy of lines mostly traced rather than charted, meant to lead to familiar places, and realize that this map is not my own. I am pulled over on the shoulder, the weak light threatening to obscure the cartography of the character I so painfully set as my destination.

I see my own handwriting, erratic and winding down paths that must have been built before I was born. Some routes have been updated to reflect the changing topography of the times, marked in scratchy writing as "DEAD END." Some have been erased or crossed out entirely. New paths have been added, often winding and twisting, turning back on themselves like thoughts in the dark.

I think again. This isn't my map. I look at the destinations that would have me follow in their footsteps. They are well-worn paths, they are well-known roads, busy thoroughfares to cities and other familiar locations. They are the "safe" path. And now I wonder, who were these men that came before me? Did they similarly question the routes and destinations?

I see some detours, in handwriting that is almost apologetic – moments where they stepped outside of the preordained path. These are barely perceptible next to the valleys where the paper has been compressed and stained repeatedly by ink tracing the same lines. The corner of the map I've been studying suddenly feels suffocating, like trying to plan a life through a keyhole.

Fuck it. I open it all the way, the crisp sound of unfolding paper like a held breath finally released. Before me spreads an overwhelming landscape of virgin paper, untouched and unmarked since it was first printed.

In the weak light of my dashboard, I trace my finger over the blank expanse. And now the question carries more weight than it ever has: "Where do I want to go?"