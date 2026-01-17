Anthony’s Substack

Donna Castellone
18m

I just finished reading your beautifully constructed post on war one that moved fluidly from the interpersonal to the political to the psychological. As I followed your citations and descended through the layers of your argument, a single truth kept rising in me:

A war always begins from within.

Whether it unfolds in politics, in our private behavior, or in the quiet chambers of the self, conflict is never born on the battlefield. It is born in the psyche long before it becomes visible.

Carl Jung understood this with unsettling clarity. He warned that the greatest catastrophes of humanity do not originate in nature or circumstance, but in the unexamined forces inside us:

Externalization of inner hunger, fear, and unchecked desire.

Greed is not merely an economic impulse; it is a psychological one. And when it spreads collectively, it becomes a force capable of reshaping nations and destroying worlds.

So as I read your post Anthony-what I felt wasn’t just agreement it was recognition.

War, in all its forms, begins long before the first shot is fired.

It begins in the human mind, in the shadows we refuse to confront, and in the desires we allow to rule us.

Bravo!👏

