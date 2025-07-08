I’ve heard a lot of discussion around “global resets”, some hopeful and some terrifying. I’d like to share what history shows and suggest a “reset” entails and why it matters to EVERYONE.
A “reset”, in this context, is not a benign or natural occurrence. Instead, it is a deliberate and engineered collapse designed to consolidate power and reshape society…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.