The Moment You Can't Unhear It

You're in a meeting. 🧑‍💻

Or watching the news.

Or scrolling through LinkedIn.

Someone in expensive clothing is speaking with great confidence about

"leveraging synergistic paradigms to optimize stakeholder value propositions in a dynamic market environment."

And suddenly—maybe for the first time, maybe for the hundredth—you think:😶💭

"What the fuck did you just say?"

Welcome.

You've discovered some words mean nothing, functionally, but operate more like spells.

And it just stopped working on you.

The Gibberish Industry 🗣️

Here's the game:

Speak with enough confidence, in expensive enough clothing, using enough abstract words, and people will assume you're saying something meaningful.

You're not.

Watch any corporate earnings call. Count how many sentences contain actual information. Actual, testable claims about reality.

"We're seeing headwinds in certain market segments, but our core value proposition remains robust, and we're cautiously optimistic about Q4 momentum given our strategic initiatives around operational excellence."

Translation:

"Money went down. We think maybe it goes up later. We're doing... things."

But delivered with a serious face.🧐

In a suit that costs what you make in a month. 🤔🎩

With charts.

📈 📊📉

It's performance art. And you're supposed to pretend it's information.

The Vocabulary of Nothing📚

They have an entire language for this. Watch:

"Rightsizing" = Firing people

"Strategic restructuring" = We fucked up

"Synergistic integration" = We bought something and have no idea what to do with it

"Stakeholder engagement" = We're pretending to listen

"Robust framework" = Rules we'll ignore when convenient

"Cautiously optimistic" = We're lying but hedging

"Market dynamics" = Things we can't control

"Going forward" = Ignore what just happened

The trick is simple: Take something concrete and terrible, wrap it in abstract language, deliver it calmly.

"We're implementing a workforce optimization strategy aligned with our organizational efficiency objectives."

They fired your friend Janet who's been there 15 years because the CEO needs a third boat.

Same fact. Different frame.

One makes you angry 😡 ❗️

One makes you nod seriously and take notes 🧐📝

The Conference Call Voice

📞🤗

You know this voice. Everyone does.

Calm. Measured. Confident. Slightly monotone. The vocal equivalent of a nice suit.

This voice can say absolutely anything and make it sound reasonable.

"We're prioritizing stakeholder value creation through strategic resource allocation optimization."

"We've identified opportunities for enhanced operational efficiency through workforce recalibration."

"Our market position remains fundamentally strong despite transitory headwinds affecting near-term guidance."

These are the same sentence. I just wrote gibberish three times in slightly different orders.

And somewhere, a man in a suit is reading these exact words into a microphone while people on the other end take notes.

The Chart That Explains Nothing

Every presentation includes a chart.

The chart has many lines. Different colors. An X-axis measuring time. A Y-axis measuring... something. "Value creation." "Operational excellence." "Strategic alignment."

The lines go up. This is good.

Sometimes lines go down. This is "market dynamics" or "external factors" or "unprecedented challenges."

When lines go up, the people in suits caused it through brilliant strategy.👏🏻👨‍💼

When lines go down, forces beyond anyone's control caused it. 😖🌪️⛈️

The lines mean nothing. The chart exists to look like knowledge. To perform expertise. To make you stop asking questions because surely someone who made a chart this complicated knows what they're doing.

They don't.

Things That Sound Smart But Mean Nothing: A Starter Pack

Try these at your next meeting. Nobody will question you:

"We need to leverage our core competencies around customer-centric solutions."

"The data suggests opportunities for paradigm optimization."

"Let's circle back on the strategic framework for stakeholder engagement."

"We're seeing interesting dynamics in the value creation space."

"It's about building robust pipelines for sustainable growth trajectories."

Did I say anything? No.

Did I sound like I said something? Absolutely.

That's the whole game.♟️

The Experts Are Wearing Nice Shoes

Here's what finally broke me: I was watching some economist on television. Expensive suit. Expensive haircut. Very expensive shoes.

He was explaining why inflation was temporary.

Or permanent.

Or concerning.

Or fine.

I honestly can't remember because he spoke for five minutes without completing a single actual thought.

But he looked so confident. So serious. So... expensive.

🤑💰💵

And I realized: I'm watching someone's investment in looking credible. I'm not watching expertise. I'm watching costume.

The suit costs $3,000. The haircut costs $200. The shoes cost $600. The watch costs more than your rent.

This is the budget for "please believe I know things."

And we do believe it. We're trained to.

Nice shoes = smart.

Expensive tie = trustworthy.

Calm voice = correct.

None of that is real.

The Meeting That Could Have Been Nothing

You know this meeting. You've been in this meeting.

Ten people. One hour. Very important. Lots of words.

After 60 minutes of "strategic alignment" and "stakeholder engagement" and "synergistic opportunities," someone finally says: "So we're moving the deadline back two weeks?"

"Yes."

That's an email.

That meeting was an email. Everyone knew it was an email. But we spent an hour performing Meeting because that's what Important People do.

Meanwhile, Janet who actually does the work is still at her desk, getting shit done, not performing importance.

Guess who gets paid more?

The Return of the Wizards

Remember the Wizard of Oz?

Little guy behind a curtain, operating levers, projecting a giant scary face, booming voice, smoke and lights?

"I AM THE GREAT AND POWERFUL OZ!"

🤬😳🤯

Then the curtain opens. It's just some dude with a microphone.

That's every expert on TV explaining the economy.

That's every CEO explaining why they need to fire 10,000 people to remain "competitive."

That's every politician explaining why the thing they promised is actually impossible due to "fiscal realities."

Little guys with microphones, hoping you don't look behind the curtain.

And here's the beautiful part: You already looked. You saw. You can't unsee it.

The voice is still booming. The lights are still flashing. The smoke is still pumping.

But you see the curtain. You see the guy. You see the levers.

You're done being scared of the projection.

What Happens After You See It

Things get funny.

You're watching the news. Some "analyst" is explaining "market dynamics" and "systematic challenges" and you just start laughing.

Your partner looks at you like: "What?"

"Sorry, it's just... he's been talking for three minutes and he hasn't said anything. It's impressive, actually. Like a magic trick."

Then your partner hears it too. The gibberish. The performance. The confident nothing.

You can't unhear it. And once two people hear it, it becomes impossible to take seriously.

This is how spells break. This is how illusions end. With laughter.

The Power of "What Did You Actually Just Say?"

Try this experiment. Next time someone says something that sounds important and means nothing, ask them to explain it in different words.

"Can you say that again, but simpler?" 🙋‍♂️

Watch what happens.👀

They'll say the same thing.

Just rearranged.

"What we're really talking about is stakeholder-centric optimization."😏

"Right, but what does that mean?"😗

"Well, it's about leveraging core competencies to drive value creation."😒

"Okay, but what are you actually doing?"😯

"We're implementing strategic frameworks for operational excellence."😠

They literally can't answer. Because there's nothing underneath the words. It's all performance.

Eventually they get annoyed. You're breaking the rules. You're supposed to nod. You're supposed to pretend you understand. You're supposed to let the spell work.

You're supposed to stay asleep.

Fuck that.

Welcome to the Other Side

You're here now. On the other side of the curtain.

The experts are still talking. The suits are still expensive. The charts are still complicated. The meetings are still long.

You're just done pretending any of it means anything.

And this is the beginning.

Because once you see the performance, you can stop taking orders from the performers.

Once you see the costume, you can stop being impressed by the costume budget.

Once you see the gibberish, you can start speaking clearly.

Once you see the wizard, you can walk away from Oz entirely and build something real.

The men in suits will keep talking. Let them.

You've got actual ground to stand on. Actual work to do. Actual words that mean actual things.

They're still in the dream. You're awake.

And you're never going back to sleep.

Welcome home.

The best part? You'll start laughing at inappropriate times. Board meetings. Conference calls. Keynote speeches. Right at the moment when someone says "stakeholder value proposition" with a straight face. You won't be able to help it. The absurdity will just hit you, and you'll laugh, and that laugh is the sound of the spell breaking. That laugh is freedom. That laugh is the beginning of everything real.