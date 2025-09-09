Thirty-three days ago, I wrote my first lyrics. It wasn't planned—I was searching for a song to pair with an article and couldn't find the right fit. Then I wondered: what if I write my own?

I didn't ask permission or research prerequisites. I simply started writing.

The words poured out. Over 60 tracks in 33 days—nearly two per day—all while working full time and parenting two young children. Between customer presentations at my fine jewelry job and performance reviews, between invented games with my kids and snack times, I was documenting what I saw: a world where clean water costs more than wishes, where human potential gets systematically suppressed, where we're taught to speak in corporate tongues that taste sickly sweet in our mouths. These pieces came from my raw, lived experience—a new medium to express myself and create meaning from chaos.

The music emerged from the same place my legal analysis and economic critiques come from—the gap between what we're told is normal and what we can see is actually happening. I write songs the way I write policy papers: by following the evidence until it reveals patterns most people aren't supposed to notice.

Atypical Origin Story

I'm a parent working retail who started making conscious rap because the world is burning and someone needed to say so in a way that hits your chest, not just your head.

These songs document creative work scattered around the edges of survival—written during breaks, created with whatever tools I could access because I have urgent things to say that can't wait for proper training, vocal skills, production knowledge, or equipment.

This is music made without industry permission, without proper training, without the luxury of time or second-guessing. This represents my refusal to let systemic exhaustion kill the part of me that sees clearly.

The Sound of Suppressed Potential

Each track represents a different facet of the same insight: we're living under systems designed to extract our essence while convincing us the extraction is normal. "Harvest" exposes how they steal our labor and call it opportunity. "Vanity" reveals how they monetize our desires while withholding basic needs. "Legal Fiction" dismantles the language games that make theft sound legitimate.

These pieces use real legal rhetoric, cite and reference specific historical events, documented cases, research, even direct quotes from whistleblowers and leaked documents as in "Behind Closed Doors of the Overlords."

The production is intentionally raw—truth shouldn't sound too comfortable. These songs sound like what they are: urgent dispatches from someone who sees the machine grinding people up and refuses to pretend otherwise.

Why Music, Why Now

Written analysis gets buried. Academic papers disappear into journals. Policy critiques vanish into bureaucratic black holes. But music bypasses rational filters and hits the part of you that knows when something is wrong, even when you can't articulate why.

I'm making music because we're past the point where careful, credentialed analysis can address what we're facing. The house is on fire and we're still debating proper citations for saying so. Sometimes you need to point at the flames and scream.

Breaking Through Digital Barriers

The creative process revealed something unexpected about our current moment. When I discovered AI could help transform lyrics into fully realized tracks, it became an act of creative subversion.

My lyrics tackle content that traditional industry gatekeepers might limit or suppress. Songs examining central bank fraud, systematic wealth extraction, and corporate legal manipulation don't typically get mainstream production support. But accessible AI tools allowed me to bypass those gatekeepers entirely, creating works that speak truths the industry prefers to avoid.

This democratization of music production has allowed me to add my voice to challenge power structures with professional-quality music without requiring permission from institutions that profit from the very systems being critiqued.

What You'll Find Here

This documents the intersection of music, systemic analysis, and lived experience. You'll see how songs emerge from the same thinking that produces legal frameworks for challenging central bank fraud or economic analyses of manufactured scarcity.

I'll break down tracks, share the creative process, and show how conscious rap serves as both artistic expression and analytical tool. This is what happens when someone with no business making music decides to do it anyway because they feel compelled to speak.

These tracks are tools for consciousness, proving authentic expression can emerge from impossible conditions, and demonstrating you don't need permission to tell the truth.

Listen With Your Native Tongue

These songs are for people who taste the wrongness in corporate speak, who feel exhausted by systems demanding gratitude for exploitation, who know something fundamental is broken but lack vocabulary to name it.

If you've ever wanted to scream but been told to stay professional, if you've had authentic enthusiasm weaponized against you, if you've wondered why abundance feels impossible in a world full of resources—these songs are your screams, set to beats that make them impossible to ignore.

You don't have to like my music. You don't have to like that I used AI to produce the fully realized tracks. But I'm asking you to recognize what it represents: proof that human creativity can't be fully suppressed, that authentic voices emerge despite systemic attempts to silence them, and that sometimes the most important music comes from people who were never supposed to have microphones.

I hope you find this deeply inspiring, relatable, and motivating. You can find all my music here on SoundCloud:

https://on.soundcloud.com/SWMnYzgsrIAIyv9rho

Subscribe