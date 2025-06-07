It is the most basic need of our species going unfulfilled.

Oil Pastel on Newsprint by Anthony N

Even above food, water, and shelter—needs we wouldn't even know we had if we didn't first have the need to connect, to move toward another.

An infant can die from a severe lack of human touch, a need as vital, it seems, than any other biological one. Without this drive to connect and bond, infants would never reach out and caregivers would never feel compelled to relieve their distress.

The terror of being totally alone spares no one. Even the most antisocial rely on others for survival.

It doesn't discriminate. It's not an epidemic because it's not an illness.

Addiction is the opposite of connection.

It's trying to simulate the feeling only healthy bonding and belonging can bring, or trying to deny the stress of wanting connection and not finding it. It's why addiction overrides other needs—the feeling of realness, of being connected, is more vital to our wellbeing and survival than anything else.

The way strong opiates feel like a mother's love: warm, swaddled, and soft, a bliss in simply being, joy in existing.

The way booze drowns the demons—they stop speaking the more it fills my head, and I become human again, and so do you.

The way stimulants make me feel vitality, like I have a right to be here, like my father is proud of me, like people want to hear what I have to say.

The way power feels like connection—I can influence you so we must be connected. I am not alone, yet we also aren't together.

The way money feels like insurance against being alone, never without options, never by myself.

Of course. How could I not see the way we behave when we are left alone or feel we don't belong?

A child's psyche will literally fragment itself in the face of severe betrayal—disconnecting from itself before disconnecting from the one who violated it. It will ostracize its very essence and become whatever shape keeps its caregivers from abandoning it completely. This is survival.

The Language of Loneliness

Male loneliness epidemic? What dehumanizing language—like men are the only ones feeling alone, the only ones wanting to connect, like their loneliness belongs to them alone. As if they deserve to be stranded in that painful place the moment they admitted it hurts to be alone.

I am not dismissing or minimizing violence committed by men against women. I am acknowledging that to admit to loneliness is a vulnerable act. It is the opposite of the language of control and power dynamics.

Most humans, with their empathy intact, regardless of gender, know the pain of being alone. We know the despair of feeling invisible, insignificant, unable to connect or build any meaningful relationship. When we hear the pain of loneliness another expresses, we do not blame, we do not deny, we do not label you sick for realizing a vital need unmet. We see what might be the first crack in the armor an individual has been wearing for years or even a lifetime. We see humanity where before we may have only seen monster.

So why the cold diagnosis? What does vulnerability—especially expressed in a man—resort in psychoanalytical distancing? Can we discern between performative and authentic vulnerability? Or has our own armor become to thick, too all encompassing? Do we feel just as alone? Do we deny another because to accept what they say, we could no longer deny our own perpetual longing to find someone, something, beyond ourself?

A Crack in the Armor

I'll go first: even with two children, in fact, especially because I am a father and active parent to two young children, even with a girlfriend I love, even being close to family, I feel very, very alone. Our lifestyles leave us hollow, burnt out, exhausted, overwhelmed, too busy, too “optimized” for everything except being human.

When I am measured by what I can produce, my "income potential", connecting, conversations, enjoying time with others; these become meaningless because they can't be measured and they don't make money. Never mind the tremendous resources raising and caring for new humans requires when society has abandoned its communal responsibility.

Between full time work and parenting on most days I'm not working, I don't know when I can meet new friends, let alone where I can go to meet them. And these online spaces feel more like a battleground than a place people come to care, connect, and create community.

What if we learned to identify in instead of identifying out? What if, instead of pointing to the many ways we are different from each other, we saw just how very similar we actually all are? What if we admitted our disconnection is literally destroying us? We are dying to avoid the feeling of being so alone.

