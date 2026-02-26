(Read Part 1 first for the full story)

When the completion cycle is interrupted — when the exhale never comes, when “enough” never arrives — the body accumulates stress. Cortisol stays elevated. Inflammation rises. The nervous system remains in a narrowed, seeking state.

For children and adolescents whose brains are still forming, this chronic interruption during critical developmental windows alters neural trajectories. The capacity to feel “done,” “real,” and “enough” is compromised exactly when it should be solidifying.

The Last Plausible Deniability Has Been Removed

2025–2026 evidence closed the causation question.

Nagata et al. (2025, JAMA Network Open) followed 11,876 children aged 9–10 across three years and four assessment waves. Within-person increases in social media use predicted higher depressive symptoms one year later. Depressive symptoms, however, failed to predict increased social media use at any interval. Average daily use rose from 7 minutes to 73 minutes; depressive symptoms rose 35%. The relationship ran in one direction only: more social media, then more depression. The screens were making them depressed.

In the Los Angeles courtroom right now (K.G.M. v. Meta & YouTube, opened February 9, 2026), the evidence is arriving live. Stanford addiction expert Dr. Anna Lembke has testified that the platforms “drugify human connection” through exactly the mechanisms described in Part 1. Instagram head Adam Mosseri testified that even sixteen hours of daily teen scrolling could be “problematic” — but refused to call it addiction. He could not recall approving Project MYST — the study detailed in Part 1 whose findings he never made public.

Mark Zuckerberg testified on February 18 that the company had acted reasonably and that science had not shown causation — while plaintiff attorney Mark Lanier confronted him with internal documents and had six lawyers unroll a 35-foot-wide collage of hundreds of selfies KGM had posted to Instagram as a child. Lanier asked whether her account had ever been flagged for this much use by a minor. Zuckerberg did not answer. KGM watched from the gallery.

YouTube’s vice president of engineering, Cristos Goodrow, testified this week that “YouTube is not designed to maximize time.” Lanier showed the jury YouTube’s own internal goal — what the company called a “big, hairy, audacious goal” — of reaching one billion hours of daily watch time by 2016. He showed that Goodrow’s compensation climbed with the company’s share price. He pointed to internal YouTube documents referencing outside research that found harmful effects from excessive viewing. Goodrow said the features were designed to “give people value.” Lanier called them a “treadmill of continuous checking.”

On February 25, KGM’s former therapist Victoria Burke testified that her patient experienced body dysmorphia and social phobia as a young teenager and that Instagram contributed to her struggles. KGM is expected to take the stand this week.

More than 1,600 individual cases are now consolidated. Forty state attorneys general have sued Meta. In a parallel trial in Santa Fe, New Mexico’s attorney general is prosecuting Meta for enabling child sexual exploitation — prosecutors say internal documents estimated half a million instances of child exploitation per day on Meta’s platforms. Australia has already banned minors from social media. France and Spain have passed or are implementing similar measures. At least fifteen more European governments are considering action.

The trial is expected to run through late March. The jury — which needs nine of twelve votes under California state court rules — could deliver a verdict as early as April. A win for KGM would open the door to settlement negotiations across all consolidated cases.

A Father’s Testimony

I am a father of two young children, ages five and seven. They are not on these platforms. I intend to keep it that way.

When my daughter was three, I taught her a version of the 90-second exercise from Part 1. She closed her eyes, thought of something that made her smile really big and feel warm inside, then opened her eyes and smiled at me. That was a completion cycle. Feel, express, be received, complete.

The platforms are engineered to prevent exactly that moment — because a person who feels “enough” stops scrolling. A person who arrives at satisfaction stops generating engagement data.

My children will still grow up in the world these platforms have reshaped. Their peers, their schools, their friendships are already being routed through systems designed to arrest completion. KGM’s mother tried to stop it. She took her daughter’s phone away. It didn’t work. When her daughter was targeted by a sexual predator on Instagram and the family reported it, Meta did nothing — until multiple family members and friends spent two weeks flooding the moderation system with reports. Project MYST confirmed what that mother already knew: the controls don’t work. The system overwhelms parental authority by design, then sells parents the illusion of control.

Meta’s defense in the courtroom says it plainly. Their attorneys argued that KGM had a difficult home life, that her problems preceded social media, that a prior therapist didn’t recall social media being central to her issues. One therapist testified that KGM said she was in the lawsuit because her mother wanted her to be and that “there might be compensation.” The home-life argument has a factual basis — KGM faced real difficulties before she ever opened an app, and every serious researcher acknowledges multiple factors in adolescent depression. That is precisely the point.

This is the strategy: isolate the child, blame the family, discredit the mother, and protect the product. It is the same move the tobacco companies made — your father chose to smoke, so why are you blaming us?

Tobacco was one factor among many in any given smoker’s lung cancer. It only needed to be a substantial contributing factor. And the company needed to have known.

From the collection of Stanford University (tobacco.stanford.edu) In 1991, researchers found Joe Camel was as recognizable to six-year-olds as Mickey Mouse. Camel’s share of underage smokers rose from 0.5% to 32.8%. In 2018, Meta’s internal strategy said the same thing in plain language. In 2015, an estimated 30% of 10-to-12-year-olds were already on Instagram. The minimum age to join was thirteen.

The difference is that KGM never had a choice. She was six years old when she started watching YouTube. She was nine when she got on Instagram. She is now twenty, and she is expected to tell a jury what it did to her this week.

What Happens Now

The evidence is settled. The science of social pain, the internal documents, the deactivation experiments, the longitudinal studies, and the live courtroom testimony all point in the same direction: these companies knew what they built, knew what it did, and kept optimizing it for profit.

The world is responding. Australia banned children under sixteen from social media in December 2025. France and Spain have passed or are implementing similar bans for minors. At least fifteen European governments are considering similar measures. Two simultaneous trials are presenting evidence to juries right now — and a verdict in the Los Angeles case could open the door to settlement negotiations across every consolidated case.

Anyone can understand what this means for your own life and your children’s lives. You only need to remember what you felt in the first ninety seconds of Part 1 — and notice how rarely the platforms ever let you arrive there.

Share these two pieces with parents, teachers, and anyone still trying to protect the next generation. Follow the trial coverage — NPR’s Bobby Allyn, CNN, PBS NewsHour, and TechCrunch’s Sarah Perez have been doing the strongest reporting. If you have a story of how these platforms affected your family, tell it publicly. The more voices that name the mechanism out loud, the harder it becomes to keep hiding it.

And protect your own completion cycles. Notice when you’re in the seeking state — the endless scroll, the refresh, the check that never resolves into satisfaction. Choose to close the loop. Put the phone down. Look someone in the eye. Let the exhale happen.

The trial is still underway. The evidence is still coming out. But the pattern is already clear.

They built it. They knew. And now we know what it did.

A person who feels “enough” stops scrolling.

That’s the threat. That’s the whole story. And that’s what they couldn’t let happen.

Part 1 is here if you missed it.