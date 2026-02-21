Before we begin, try something.

Set a timer for ninety seconds. Don’t start it yet.

Think of one of the most meaningful experiences of your life. Who was there? Where were you? What were you doing?

Picture this moment with as much detail as you can. Feel it in your body.

Do this now. Ninety seconds. Close your eyes. Then come back.

• • •

Welcome back. Notice what came to mind. For most people, screens and products and platforms do not appear. What appears is presence. A person. A place. A moment when something real happened between you and someone else.

What you just did—remembering, feeling, arriving at something that matters—is the fundamental capacity this story is about.

The Completion Cycle

Human beings process experience through a simple biological cycle that operates thousands of times daily:

Feel. Express. Be received. Complete.

Every breath is this cycle completing. Every healthy human interaction follows the same pattern. A child feels hunger. They cry. Their parent feeds them. The need resolves. The cycle closes.

That single loop teaches two things at once: my signals count, and my efforts complete. Run this loop enough times in early life, and something emerges: a self. A person who trusts that their inner states are real and that the world responds when they reach out.

Sociologist Hartmut Rosa calls this capacity resonance — a mutual, transformative relationship with the world (or another person) where we are touched and we touch back, both changed in ways we cannot fully control. In his book Resonance (2019) and later writings on digital life, Rosa shows how modern acceleration and capitalism steadily replace real resonance with mute, controllable resources. Social media platforms are the sharpest version yet: they simulate the first half of resonance (a notification feels like “someone responded to me”) while engineering the absence of the second part.

This is the capacity that social media platforms were engineered to interrupt.

What Science Confirms: Social Pain Is Real Pain

In 2003, Dr. Naomi Eisenberger’s team at UCLA ran the Cyberball experiment. Participants were excluded from a simple virtual ball-tossing game. Their anterior cingulate cortex—the same region that lights up during physical pain—activated exactly as it does with a broken bone. The degree of activation matched how much distress they reported.

A 2010 follow-up showed that acetaminophen (Tylenol) reduced both the behavioral and neural signs of social pain. The same drug that dulls a headache also dulls the pain of being left out—because the brain uses the same hardware for both.

Large-scale epidemiology confirms the stakes. Holt-Lunstad’s 2010 and 2015 meta-analyses (hundreds of thousands of participants) found that poor social connection increases mortality risk by roughly 50 percent—comparable to smoking and greater than obesity or inactivity. Social isolation kills at the rate of cigarettes.

These are settled facts. Anyone who designs systems that deliberately amplify social pain for profit is engineering measurable harm.

What They Built

The platforms were initially sold as helping people connect. Now, it seems they were built to maximize time-on-site, because time equals advertising revenue.

They used variable reward schedules—the same mechanism that makes slot machines addictive. Pull to refresh: maybe something new, maybe nothing. The uncertainty keeps the dopamine system firing. Infinite scroll removes any natural stopping cue. Social comparison (likes, follower counts, curated lives) triggers the exact social-pain circuitry Eisenberger mapped. Notifications hijack the attachment response—someone responded to me—without ever delivering genuine reception or completion.

The result is a permanent seeking state. The cycle never closes. The user never feels “enough.” And that is exactly where the money is made.

What They Knew

Their Own Executives Said It Out Loud

“I feel tremendous guilt. The short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops we’ve created are destroying how society works.” — Chamath Palihapitiya, former VP of User Growth at Facebook, Stanford GSB, 2017

“God only knows what it’s doing to our children’s brains.” — Sean Parker, founding President of Facebook, Axios interview, 2017

These are the people who built the systems. They described, in their own words, building machines they knew exploited pain-reward circuitry.

Their Internal Research Was Even Clearer

In 2019, Instagram’s own research team produced findings they summarized plainly: “We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls.” Teens blamed Instagram for rises in anxiety and depression—unprompted and consistent across all groups. Among teens with suicidal thoughts, 13 percent of British users and 6 percent of American users traced the desire to Instagram itself.

Meta possessed this research. They suppressed it because the safety measures it implied would reduce “engagement”—the industry euphemism for the seeking state. Reducing engagement meant reducing revenue.

Project Mercury (2020, Unsealed November 2025)

Meta ran a randomized deactivation study with Nielsen—an experiment their own researchers called “one of our first causal approaches to understand the impact that Facebook has on people’s lives.” Everyone involved had a PhD. They believed the design was of much higher quality than existing literature.

The result: users who stopped Facebook for just one week showed significant drops in depression, anxiety, loneliness, and social comparison. An internal researcher confirmed to Nick Clegg, Meta’s global public policy chief, that the study showed causal impact on social comparison.

Meta’s response was to halt the research, dismiss the results as tainted by “the existing media narrative,” and continue telling Congress they had no causal evidence of harm—while their own experiment sat buried in internal files.

An internal employee asked the question that now defines the company’s position:

“If the results are bad and we don’t publish and they leak, is it going to look like tobacco companies doing research and knowing cigs were bad and then keeping that info to themselves?”

It did leak. It does look like that. Because it is.

Project MYST (Introduced February 2026)

Meta’s own longitudinal study with the University of Chicago, conducted on over 1,000 teens and parents, produced two findings that directly contradict the company’s public defense.

First: teens who had experienced trauma or adverse life events were most vulnerable to compulsive use. The platform was most addictive to the children who were already hurting the most.

Second: parental controls and supervision had essentially zero impact on reducing compulsive use. Both parents and teens agreed—supervision made no measurable difference.

Meta knew the safety tools they marketed to parents would fail. They knew the most vulnerable children were the most captured. Instagram head Adam Mosseri testified that he could not recall details of the study he had approved. The findings were never published. No warnings were ever issued.

They Altered the Evidence

When litigation began, Meta’s legal team instructed their own researchers to change the findings of teen mental health studies to lower liability exposure. A federal judge found that Meta’s attorneys directed the changes.

They did not merely fail to act on their research. They actively altered the research to conceal what they knew.

In any other industry, evidence that a defendant instructed their own scientists to change findings about harm to children would be treated as consciousness of guilt. It is consciousness of guilt. You do not alter evidence of harm unless you know the harm is real.

The Tobacco Playbook, Updated

This is a pattern with a name. The tobacco industry knew by the 1950s that cigarettes caused cancer. They spent millions manufacturing doubt about their own science. They funded counter-research. They bought legislative protection. When the evidence became undeniable, they paid fines that amounted to a fraction of their profits and kept selling.

Platform design runs the same playbook on a more sophisticated substrate. Tobacco exploited a chemical addiction pathway. Social media exploits the social-pain pathway—the one documented by Eisenberger, the one that runs through the anterior cingulate cortex, the one Tylenol can dampen. The platform designers read these papers. They employ the people who wrote them.

They even ran their own deactivation trial and buried the results—exactly as tobacco companies buried their early cancer studies.

The U.S. Surgeon General recognized the parallel directly, calling for tobacco-style warning labels in June 2024 and describing the dynamic plainly: imagine pitting a young person against the best product engineers in the world, using the most cutting-edge brain science to maximize time on platform. That is an unfair fight.

Concealment requires knowledge. If these companies genuinely believed their practices were benign, they would have no reason to obscure how they work. The dark patterns, the buried settings, the deliberately confusing privacy policies, the language designed to prevent comprehension—all of it is evidence of intent.

The hiding is the confession.

• • •

In Part 2 (publishing in three days): What this actually did to children and families, the new 2025–2026 studies that prove causation, and what is unfolding right now in the Los Angeles courtroom.

Sources Cited

DeWall, C.N., MacDonald, G., Webster, G.D., Masten, C.L., Baumeister, R.F., Powell, C., Combs, D., Schurtz, D.R., Stillman, T.F., Tice, D.M., & Eisenberger, N.I. (2010). Acetaminophen Reduces Social Pain: Behavioral and Neural Evidence. Psychological Science, 21(7), 931–937. Eisenberger, N.I., Lieberman, M.D., & Williams, K.D. (2003). Does Rejection Hurt? An fMRI Study of Social Exclusion. Science, 302, 290–292. Harris, T. (2016). How Technology Is Hijacking Your Mind. Thrive Global. Haugen, F. (2021). Congressional Testimony Before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. October 5, 2021. Holt-Lunstad, J., Smith, T.B., & Layton, J.B. (2010). Social Relationships and Mortality Risk: A Meta-Analytic Review. PLoS Medicine, 7(7), e1000316. Holt-Lunstad, J., Smith, T.B., Baker, M., Harris, T., & Stephenson, D. (2015). Loneliness and Social Isolation as Risk Factors for Mortality: A Meta-Analytic Review. Perspectives on Psychological Science, 10(2), 227–237. Lembke, A. (2026). Expert Testimony, K.G.M./A.H. v. Meta Platforms & YouTube, Los Angeles Superior Court, February 11, 2026. Murthy, V. (2024). Surgeon General’s Advisory: Social Media and Youth Mental Health. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Palihapitiya, C. (2017). Money as an Instrument of Change. Stanford Graduate School of Business. Parker, S. (2017). Interview with Axios. November 9, 2017. Project Mercury documents (2020, unsealed November 21, 2025). School Districts v. Social Media, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Project MYST / Meta and Youth Social Emotional Trends survey. Introduced as evidence in K.G.M./A.H. v. Meta Platforms & YouTube, Los Angeles Superior Court, February 2026.

Rosa, H. (2019). Resonance: A sociology of our relationship to the world (J. C. Wagner, Trans.). Polity Press. (Original work published 2016)

Rosa, H. (2020). The uncontrollability of the world. Polity Press.