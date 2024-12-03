The Question

What do you want? I mean that sincerely—when you truly ask yourself this incredibly important question, what comes up? Are you able to answer it?

Perhaps you can. Maybe the answer is "I just want to finish my degree," or "I just want my kids to go to bed on time," or "I just want a good meal every now and then." Notice how it's always something we do not have—yet. Notice how what we want perpetually looms in the future, like a mirage that keeps shifting just beyond our reach.

This remains true even when we attain what we desire. We finish that degree, the kids fall asleep without fuss right at bedtime, we share a wonderful meal with a friend—and yet, even in these moments of fulfillment, our minds are already reaching for the next want. As we try to savor our achievement, we're interrupted by persistent questions: What's next? What new challenge awaits? How will this moment of peace be disrupted?

Some of us seek less tangible things. We want quiet, we want peace, we want happiness. But when silence arrives, we fill it with the noise of television, videos, or social media. When peace comes, we grow restless, waiting for the other shoe to drop. When happiness visits, we immediately begin to mourn its inevitable departure, knowing that no state is permanent.

Disillusionment

How disorienting it must be to find no satisfactory answer to the question of what we want—or to find no answer at all. Perhaps some of us have never experienced anything that ignited a true vision of what we might desire. We've become disconnected from our inner wellspring of vitality, that essential force that animates our being and yearns to experience existence in its own beautiful, unique way.

So perhaps we're asking the wrong question. Rather than "What do you want?" we might ask, "Who are you?" Or better yet, "Do you know yourself?" For in truly knowing ourselves, we discover what we authentically want—not just what we think we should want or what others tell us to desire.

The Cycle of Distraction

So where do we go from here? We can continue chasing the next want, the next impulse, perpetually riding the carousel of momentary relief on the ever-turning wheel of desire. We've become masterful at distraction—with toys, pills, people, jobs, problems—anything to avoid facing the void within. Sometimes we succeed so well at this game of avoidance that we almost convince ourselves we're fulfilled.

But for some of us, the emptiness eventually becomes so vast that nothing can fill it—no substance, no relationship, no achievement, no momentary pleasure. Perhaps this very vastness is necessary, this complete breaking point, before we're truly ready to discover who we are. Some of us must first exhaust every possible escape route before we can finally turn inward and face ourselves.

I know this was my truth. I pursued bliss and pleasure with a stubborn discipline that, had I directed that same willfulness toward any other pursuit, might have made me a world champion. But instead, I had to break completely to break through—to shatter the illusions I'd built around myself before I could begin to see clearly.

Breaking

Isn't it strange how we must sometimes completely shatter before we can become whole? Like a seed that must split open and seemingly destroy itself to grow into a tree, or a caterpillar that must dissolve entirely within its chrysalis before emerging as a butterfly. We too must sometimes experience this total dissolution of who we thought we were.

Our breaking isn't gentle. It's not a neat crack down the middle or a careful dismantling. It's a complete shattering of our carefully constructed identity—all our strategies for coping, all our beliefs about who we are and what we need, all our carefully maintained illusions about control and safety. Everything we built to protect ourselves becomes part of the wreckage.

Yet in this breaking, something miraculous happens. As the false structures fall away, we discover that beneath all our careful constructions lies something unbreakable. Like finding bedrock beneath the ruins of a house of cards, we encounter a core self that cannot be shattered. This self has been there all along, watching patiently as we built our elaborate defenses, waiting for the moment when we would finally tire of maintaining them.

The Resolution

In our wholeness, we discover that we were never truly broken—we were just thoroughly invested in structures that couldn't possibly hold. Our breaking isn't actually a breaking at all, but a revealing. Each piece that falls away shows us more of what lies beneath, more of who we truly are. The pain of breaking becomes the pain of birth, of emergence, of finally allowing ourselves to be seen in our raw, undefended truth.

And in this breaking open, in this shattering that reveals our unbreakable core, we find something beyond wanting. We discover the profound relief of finally meeting ourselves without masks or pretense, without the exhausting effort of maintaining our carefully constructed facades. We find the quiet joy of simply being who we are, of allowing our authentic nature to emerge and express itself.

And this is what I want. This is what I believe we all want.