Anthony’s Substack

Anthony’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Morgan Guyton's avatar
Morgan Guyton
9h

The worship of numbers is the architecture of hell. The totalizing hegemony of the ledger got absorbed into Christian theology. God became a banker keeping the ledger of sin and requiring official paperwork in order to gain entry into a happy afterlife. But the breath was never in the ledger. The God who is the sin banker is a phantom created by the market. The true God who is the breath of life (יהוה) cannot exist inside the colonial ledger and those who are shaped by colonial reductionism have no access to this breath which is why most Christians remain in hell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wendlyn Alter's avatar
Wendlyn Alter
12h

Years ago I legally changed my name. To honor my sister, who had died, I changed my first name to incorporate her middle name. I dropped my own middle name and incorporated a symbol - a sigil of my own devising, something that doesn't exist on a keyboard anywhere. I did it specifically because it can never show up in an online database. Everywhere my name appears online, it's incomplete. My full legal name is unknown to AI.

Of course I couldn't foresee the digital sophistication that exists now, and someday my sigil may be captured. But for now, the heart of my name is free.

(Yes, you can legally have a symbol for a name. I did it long before the artist formerly known as Prince. I had a stamp made and used it for the name change paperwork.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Anthony Ness
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture