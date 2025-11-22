Ink on paper by Anthony

I was earning the most I'd ever made when my father offered me a position.

Not when I was jobless.

Not when I was working two jobs barely surviving.

Not when I was struggling.

But when I'd tripled my income in two years through consistency and commitment.

When I was highly valued at a company that had scouted me. When I finally had a career path.

That's when he said he needed help. He couldn't do the next project alone. The sooner the better. Of course I took it—this was my Dad. A man I'd spent a lifetime trying to earn equal respect from.

I walked away from a $3,400 bonus to help him sooner. Took on a $37K truck loan for the job when I'd had no car bills before. Within a year, I resigned. The position was unbearable enough that I left the entire field. I don’t regret this. I needed to leave that job and I needed to see my father as human. Both of these may never have happened without this experience.

But here's the cruelty: Now he uses the economic vulnerability he helped create to invalidate my voice.

When I mentioned Americans are subsidizing data center costs through electric bills and asked if his had been affected, he deflected to political scapegoats. When I didn't argue—just said "maybe, but regardless they haven't resolved it"—he attacked: "Do you even pay an electric bill? Why do you care?"

I wasn’t just reciting some newscaster or piece of propaganda. I’d dug deep into the 2025 DOE report and projections for energy grid strain and data centers for the next 5+ years. The picture is concerning to say the least.

But this man, in a single swift remarked, decided I had no right to speak on it because I’m struggling financially (along with a lot of people in this country).

My chest went cold. This man who once carried me on his shoulders now uses my struggles as ammunition.

This is what extraction systems do: They program generations to sabotage their own children.

My father's generation was trained that empathy is weakness, helping others is stupid, and only ownership grants valid speech. They defended systems that exploited them because admitting exploitation meant admitting they weren't special for "succeeding."

But there's something darker: It would mean admitting they'd sacrificed their own children to avoid their own narcissistic wound.

When I succeeded independently—tripling my income, becoming valued—it threatened him. He had to pull me into his control and destroy it. Now he doesn't see Anthony, his son. He sees "failure," "weak," "pathetic"—everything he fears about himself. How do I know this? Because he’s called me all these and more, again and again, often in a blind rage or heated moment. He’s dismissed me with contempt as he has anytime I bring up a perspective on power dynamics or corporate exploitation. I became the mirror for his submission to the system, and he hates what he sees.

It breaks my heart.

I remember when he saw me. When his eyes lit up at my achievements. Now there's just contempt where love used to live.

This is the real cost: The system targets its destruction precisely where love should be strongest, because strong family bonds would resist extraction. If parents and children united against the system instead of each other, the whole structure would collapse.

Let that one hit. You’ll feel it in your bones.

To extract wealth and control populations at scale, the system requires the complicity of anyone in positions of power and influence, especially parents. It needs people divided and in competition, especially in families. It needs parents incapable of seeing their children as anything but reflections of their own colonized shame. It turns love into dominance, help into sabotage, success into threat.

How many carry shame for failing to meet standards set by those who ensured we'd fail? How many parents destroyed their children's independence then mocked them for dependence?

The extraction system convinced my father that cruelty is strength. Now he can't see his son anymore—only his own defeat, his own weakness staring back. You cannot love what you cannot admit exists.

That's the price. Not just poverty or powerlessness, but parents who almost or do consume their young rather than face what consumed them.

Almost. My case is more exception than norm; not everyone is so fortunate or resilient.

They almost consumed me. But I survived. I see the pattern. I refuse to pass it on. I can still feel love where he can only feel shame.

I can feel grief for the love lost, the suffering, the chest crushing weight of such cruelty and helplessness. He can only feel rage. That's how I know I escaped what got him.

I know this story isn't unique. I've lost count of how many in my generation have shared their versions—parents, mentors, bosses, teachers who sabotaged success then shamed them for struggling. The pattern is everywhere: Pull them back when thriving. Destroy their trajectory. Mock the wreckage. Use that wreckage as proof they never deserved to speak.

I'm a father now. I look at my son and cannot imagine treating him the way I've been treated. That inability—that complete break in the pattern—is immensely painful and beautiful. It drove me to understand what kills love, what makes cruelty seem like care, what convinces parents that dominance is strength.

Here's what I've learned: The system that demands you never feel, never fail, never be wrong—that's what's inhuman.

Not you.

You're human, which is why the system had to break you to use you.

It turned your feelings into weakness, your failures into shame, your wrongs into impossibilities you'll defend forever rather than admit.

Treating people like dollar signs, measuring worth by ownership, deciding who deserves dignity based on economic position—that's the inhuman part. That's what got injected into you until you couldn't see your own son anymore, only a balance sheet, a score card, where love used to be.

Dad, when you're ready to face yourself and then see me as an equal, I'm here.

Not as your failure, not as your shame, but as Anthony.

Your son who tripled his income in two years. Who sacrificed bonuses to help you.

Who survived what almost consumed him. Who can still see you clearly even when you can't see me.

I know I'd want that chance—to make things right if I ever found I'd done this to my children. That chance stays open.

The system convinced you that admitting wrong means losing everything. But admitting wrong is how you get everything back—your humanity, your ability to feel, maybe even your son.

The cruelty was never strength. It was always just frozen grief. When you're ready to let it thaw, I'll still be here.

The system that trains fathers to destroy their sons' success then use that destruction as weapons—that's the system asking us to accept millions dying for AI dominance.

The cruelty is the point. It always was.

But cruelty doesn't have to be the ending. Not for those of us who survived it.

