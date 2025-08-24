I am hesitant to say this—a sense of dread fills me when I think of following through—but I will be creating for myself, not an algorithm, not an imaginary audience.

Wait. Even announcing this, I have already imagined an audience I am addressing. So let me reconsider: I do not publish my words, thoughts, feelings, and creations solely for myself.

I do so to share them with you and to connect with a larger community beyond my ordinary daily interactions. Sometimes I hold specific people from this space in mind—a comment they shared, a message they sent, their own writing—and I respond to words they've shared with me.

So yes, I create for more than myself. But here's the truth—

(No, not "here's the truth." That phrase has become so automatic, hasn't it? Truth-signaling. What does that say about what came before—is that not also true? Is what I'm about to say true simply because I announced it as "truth"?)

Let’s try again, here’s what I mean—

(Much better ☺️)

This is me questioning my expression, something you might not see in a polished article or post. This is also where I am most myself and most similar to everyone else.

Isn't it beautifully, endearingly, naturally human to search for meaning? To wander and explore paths as we find them for the joy of it, to satisfy our curiosity? Isn't it wonderfully, refreshingly inefficient to be led by curiosity and intuition from point A to... well, wherever we are now?

Footprints in the Snow

I love imagining words on the page as footprints in snow. As you read, you follow these impressions, and the path they make begins to reveal a shape—a snapshot, a state of mind left as an imprint, now recreated in your own consciousness.

What we don't always consider is that there are often many footprints since covered up, paths started and abandoned as the original trailblazer considered multiple routes.

This editing ultimately helps deliver a clearer message, to guide you more effectively from point A to point B. But we are changed by every experience, and often discovering the wrong path or what we don't want adds crucial context and motivation for the path we eventually choose. What we call inefficiency is the expected, appropriate, necessary nature of being an individual in a massive, complex system—making meaning, creating new paths, navigating chaos and finding order.

When we cover our tracks, when we focus only on the destination, we become a machine, a calculation, a precision instrument. But we lose something essential to our being: curiosity and meaning. It's like the difference between speed-running through a museum to win a race versus spending hours wandering its wonders, eventually arriving at its end. In both cases you started and ended in the same locations. One of you emerged in optimal time. The other emerged transformed.

The Translation Problem

When I create for algorithms—translating my own words, shaping them into formats that will be promoted by opaque programming—I lose touch with my own nature. I become more focused on the destination, the spacing of my footprints, on imagining what it wants rather than following my own curiosity.

We were just stopped on the main path of this piece to daydream about walking down another path, or how our walk thus far could have unfolded differently. Now we return to the more direct experience of following footprints in snow—this is where I tell you what it feels like when your own boots crunch and compress the snow.

I write to experience myself and to share myself—my thoughts, my feelings—with other people. When I write for algorithmic approval, I lose the rich experience of becoming more wholly myself.

My Declaration

I will now be writing for myself, in my own rhythm, at my own pace, aligned with my nature. In reality, this means I will write when I feel inspired to do so and have something I believe is important to say. I will not force myself to post a certain number of articles or notes per day to remain relevant and grow an audience.

I am inviting you to join me in my explorations—to be here if you want to be, to trust I am learning to express myself more wholly. I am learning it's more important to remain gloriously inefficient and optimally unoptimal than to shape myself to systems designed to destroy the human.

If you find what I write valuable, if you'd like to discuss your own ideas or ask questions, please don't hesitate to comment, message, share, or even consider supporting this work. I want to know who my words are reaching and how they are received.

But I won't optimize for that feedback. I won't translate my curiosity into optimized content. I won't turn my footprints into a predetermined path.

I'll just keep walking in the snow, leaving whatever trail emerges from following what calls to me.

Thank you for walking with me.

I'd love to know:

How did that feel?

Maybe this is the first time you've read my writing or maybe the 29th time. How do you feel in your body after these words? How have your own thoughts and feelings changed?

Remember, words are the map—we walk the actual terrain.

