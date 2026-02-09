Anthony’s Substack

Anthony’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
7h

A remarkable meditation about the flow that forms life as it is. The drawings were the most remarkable and several remind me my own drawing. As in the case with "Roots" there is something powerful about the fractal quality of the formation of plants. Plants move, flow, after all, but do so too slowly to be observed by the human eye. And so also we become something different than what we were when we created in the process. And the same is true for observation in Heisenberg-ian sense.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anthony Ness · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture