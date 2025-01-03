Anthony’s Substack

Anna
Jan 7

The impurity element isn’t something I have concerned before when it applies to stones or precious gems. With diamonds, there’s often an emphasis on purity. The value of a diamond is connected to the degree in which the cut lacks inherent flaws.

So when I read: “This speaks to how our own challenges and "impurities" manifest differently depending on the structure that holds them. The same traits that might be destructive in an unordered state can become sources of beauty and value when properly integrated into a stable internal framework.”

That’s an interesting analogy. We can only truly appreciate our limitations or fundamental flaws when we’re coming from a place of wholeness or internal stability. I find that ironic. Often people present an image of perfection that can’t be maintained once a person gets to know them well. This can also happen when a person acquires a ‘precious gem’. “Oh, gem! You’re so special! I love you so much! You’re so beautiful and radiant! You reflect all the love, light and beauty in the world, my beloved!” But at some point, the idealization phase is over. That happened with a diamond I had. I thought it was perfect. Then, later, after closer examination, I saw what was clearly a dark spot which should have been obvious in the beginning. But, because I was so captivated by its beauty, I overlooked it. I didn’t think less of the diamond, however. I did feel a bit deceived by the purchase, however. It ended up being a little less than advertised. I imagine you might see where I’m going here.

We are not diamonds, gems or stones. However, we often perceive our own self worth based on people’s valuation. While you stated, “our own challenging aspects need the right conditions to become strengths rather than weaknesses”. This is, in part, as they say, an inside job. But, we also need others to accept and appreciate us on our own terms as that is a form of mature love. There are plenty of diamonds in the rough.

I know you were focused on yellow sapphires, but maybe some of my commentary applies. Thank you for an opportunity to consider your spiritual metaphor.

