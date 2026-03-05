I thought starting with the most visible and glaring issues would be the most sensible, highest-impact place to begin. Surely people would be able to unite on obvious injustices and inhumane actions.

I was wrong—but not for the reasons I expected.

What I’d been discovering through my broader investigation and writing, I found in my own backyard: systems and their parts are inseparable. The issues at the top started at the bottom. I could describe the top, in painstaking detail, but I couldn’t touch it.

I found that there are issues I have immediate stakes in, that I can reach, and that matter directly to my children, my neighbors, my community. The crisis I could actually grasp was the one in my own children’s school district. And it was waiting for me to look.

So I saw the problem — or rather, was presented with the problem framed in specific ways:

“$4 million is being cut from the language immersion program because the larger budget is being cut or insufficiently funded.”

So, the problem is underfunding, right? And the result is that programs that are “not working effectively” or “not mandated” get cut first?

I approached it to discover how we’d gotten here. I found out the cuts had nothing to do with whether the programs worked. On February 3, 2026, the Chief Academic Officer told parents in a virtual meeting:

“This decision wasn’t based on whether a program is successful. It’s based on it being one of the most expensive models that we have that we’re not running the way we should be running it.”

She added, specifically about the high school immersion pathway at Largo:

“It in no way reflects the quality, impact or value of the program.”¹²

So we have a working program being cut because we don’t have the money?

Why don’t we have the money? What else are we cutting? What else are we choosing to keep?

Here’s what I found when I started pulling that thread.

The programs with evidence had to justify their cost. The services without evidence were protected by their contracts. Proof of value was only ever required of the things that could already be cut.

Prince George’s County Public Schools — the largest majority-Black school district in Maryland, where my child currently attends a French immersion school — was facing a $150 million budget gap. Federal pandemic funds clawed back. State structural deficit in the billions. County revenues growing at 1% while costs rose faster. Three levels of government squeezing one district from three directions.

Inside that squeeze, the district proposed cutting $2.5 million from language immersion programs. The only Chinese immersion elementary in the county — downgraded to a basic language class taught in English. The program, gone. The only high school immersion program — gone. That severs the K–12 pathway for every immersion student in the district, including my daughter. She will graduate 8th grade into a system with no place to continue what she’s been building since kindergarten.

Research from the University of Minnesota’s Center for Advanced Research on Language Acquisition confirms what immersion families experience firsthand: the benefits compound over time. Students often lag slightly in early grades on English measures but surpass their monolingual peers by upper elementary and middle school. Cutting the program at 8th grade interrupts that developmental trajectory at exactly the point before the compounding returns arrive. And language attrition research is unambiguous — when sustained immersion contact is removed, proficiency erodes. The district is severing the investment at the exact moment it was designed to pay off.

The entire pipeline that families have built their lives around, severed. At the same time — in the same budget — the district was investing $4.35 million in AI-capable surveillance cameras and weapon detection systems.

I want to be clear: $2.5 million cut from programs that work. $4.35 million invested in technology whose lead vendor the FTC had previously found was deceptively marketing its products.

The fear behind the surveillance spending is real. Every parent wants their child safe. I do too. The question is whether this technology actually makes children safer. The Secret Service’s own research center found that what prevents school violence is human relationships and behavioral threat assessment — trained adults who know their students, peer reporting systems built on trust.¹ Sandy Hook Promise, founded by families of victims, has helped avert planned attacks with free programs built on exactly those relationships.² Everytown for Gun Safety, jointly with the NEA and AFT, explicitly opposes metal detectors and AI cameras in schools as counterproductive.³ The desire to protect children is the same desire motivating everything in this piece. The evidence says the $4.35 million is being spent on the wrong answer.

I’m a parent. I work full time. I don’t have a policy background. I have a background in evaluating gemstones — looking closely at things, seeing what’s actually there versus what someone is telling me is there. That skill transferred.

I also have direct experience seeing the results of investing in the education and care of children, young adults, and those struggling well beyond those ages.

The former boatbuilding shop for the ASF.

About fourteen years ago, I came to the Alexandria Seaport Foundation in Northern Virginia as a struggling adult living in an extended-stay homeless shelter. The Foundation runs a boat-building apprenticeship for at-risk young adults — people who had been abandoned by every system meant to teach, nurture, and guide them since childhood. Building alongside them, I started to see a pattern: the criminal records, the dead-end situations, the decision to drop out — almost always traced back to the same moment. The end of middle school, when they decided school had nothing left for them.

The Foundation saw it too. They asked:

What if these young people had been reached earlier?

That question became a hands-on math program in the middle schools. And I became one of its mentors. I graduated from the apprenticeship, was hired as an assistant, then promoted to Education Director for the Middle School Math program. I worked with underserved students at Hammond Middle School and George Washington Middle School in Alexandria, teaching fractions through boat-building and carpentry — measuring planks, cutting angles, making something real with their hands. I watched eleven-year-olds who had failed their state standardized tests build a model skiff from raw lumber and learn to divide a mixed number in half to mark the centerline — because it mattered. Because it was right in front of them and they needed it to work.

I have been the person the system failed, the person saved by being seen as worth the investment, the person who went back to give that to the students who needed it most, and now the parent watching that kind of investment get pulled from my own children’s schools. I already knew what happens when you invest in kids. I already knew what happens when you don’t. The research confirmed what I’d watched with my own eyes.

So the question that struck me was this:

If the connection between school funding and long-term outcomes is this clear — in the research and in the lived experience of anyone who’s worked with these students — why hasn’t Maryland measured it with its own?

Maryland has the infrastructure. It’s called the Maryland Longitudinal Data System — the MLDS. It tracks education data across the state. It already links school records to workforce outcomes. The architecture exists. The de-identification protocols exist.

All someone would need to do is connect education records to corrections data. Follow the students who were in underfunded schools and see what happened to them. Let the state’s own data answer the question.

They can’t. The MLDS enabling statute — Education Article §24-702 — defines which agencies provide data to the system. The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services isn’t among them. The one connection that would reveal the full cost of cutting school funding was never written into the law.

And here’s what stopped me: the MLDS Center itself — the state’s own data agency — identified this gap in its 2024 Data Gap Analysis. They asked for it to be addressed. The people running the system said they need this connection to do their job properly. The legislature has the request. The law still says no. The omission likely reflects privacy concerns from the era the statute was written. The MLDS Center has proposed the fix through normal legislative process. The data is available. The agency confirms it. And year after year, it hasn’t been prioritized.

The question of what underfunding costs has never been important enough to answer — even though the infrastructure to answer it already exists and the agency running it has asked for permission.

So the real question becomes:

Why keep it this way? Where does the money go instead? It’s not reaching students. It’s not getting to instructors. Where is it going?

One of the largest channels is health insurance. Understanding how it works reveals why so little of the education budget reaches the classroom.

Health plan costs absorb a growing share of every education dollar before it reaches a classroom. Nationally, inflation-adjusted spending on employee benefits increased 81% between 2002 and 2023, and school district health insurance costs have grown at roughly double general inflation.⁴ This is the mechanism by which a growing share of public education funding never reaches the classroom. And no one along the way is required to demonstrate it produced proportional value.

Self-funded employer health plans — which is exactly what PGCPS operates with CareFirst as its claims administrator — are exempt from the one federal rule designed to keep insurers accountable for how they spend premium dollars. CareFirst collects administrative fees from the PGCPS operating budget with no federal or state requirement that those fees translate into proportional value for the district or its employees.⁵

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield is a tax-exempt nonprofit with billions in annual revenue, a 75% market share in Maryland, and exemptions from state income and property taxes.⁶ During the 2023 legislative session, CareFirst spent $425,354 lobbying the General Assembly — including opposing a bill that would have reformed the prior authorization process, the system that forces providers to get insurer approval before delivering care.⁷ That bill did not pass. In the following reporting period, CareFirst’s lobbying expenditure rose 50% to $644,907.⁸ The teachers’ union — representing every educator in the state — spent $245,682. The entity whose costs grow between the budget and the classroom outspent the people in the classroom nearly three to one, and spent that money in part to block reforms that would have served those same people.

Our children can’t lobby, and shouldn’t have to. Their parents can’t be full-time advocates in the buildings where these decisions are made — we’re working, or we’re raising our children. The programs that serve children are held to a standard of proof that the industries profiting from the space between appropriation and classroom have never had to meet.

This is the context that makes the surveillance decision so stark. The district faces a $150 million gap driven in part by cost pressures it has limited control over — health plan costs, mandatory salary increases, special education mandates. Within that constrained space, the district chose to spend $4.35 million on surveillance technology and cut $2.5 million from immersion programs. The upstream cost pressures explain why the budget is so tight. The surveillance investment is where discretion was exercised.

The same pattern holds in corrections. Maryland spends roughly $17 million per year incarcerating people from a single Baltimore neighborhood.⁹ Fewer than 10% of prisoners can access job skills programs, and GED completion has declined.¹⁰ As with surveillance and health plan costs, nobody is measuring whether the spending produces the outcomes it promises — corrections officials themselves acknowledge that recidivism as a metric fails to account for the social factors driving it.¹¹

And here is where it comes full circle. The state’s own data system — the MLDS — could trace whether the students who fell through underfunded schools are the same people filling those cells. The infrastructure exists. The agency running it has asked for the connection. The law doesn’t allow it.

Every entity in the chain that absorbs public money between appropriation and child has weaker accountability than the programs being cut.

The schools have to justify their existence on merit. The health insurer doesn’t have to prove its pricing delivers proportional value — and actively lobbies against reforms that would. The corrections system doesn’t have to prove it’s making anyone safer. The surveillance vendors don’t have to prove their products work — the FTC already found the lead vendor was lying about that. And the one data connection that would reveal the full cost of this arrangement is the one connection the legislature has never prioritized.

The programs can’t lobby. The students can’t lobby. The parents can’t lobby. But the industries drawing from the same pool have permanent seats at the table and have never been asked to earn them.

Here’s what happened I was among those who put pieces together like this and brought it to the school board.

On February 26, the board voted to cut $1.92 million from the AI camera allocation and redirect it to partially restore immersion and IB programs. Many parents had showed up previous weeks to testify. My research was in the room. I don’t know how much weight it carried relative to everything else. What I know is that the board voted to redirect the money.

It was a small reallocation against a $50 million gap. The board has made roughly $148 million in internal cuts already. They need the county to fund the remaining $50 million request. Without it, the programs they just voted to save get cut again next year.

But something happened in that process. People who had been told this was just how budgets work — that cuts were inevitable — saw a document that connected dots the system keeps separate. The juxtaposition of surveillance spending next to immersion cuts was enough to make a difference.

They saw the question beneath the question:

Who benefits from the way schools are currently funded?

I’m telling you this because the same structure exists where you live. I can prove one part of that. I can show you why the rest is worth looking for.

The pipeline that brought AI surveillance cameras to PGCPS is a national operation. ALEC published model legislation in 2024 tailored so specifically that a single vendor was the only eligible provider. Four AI weapons detection companies spent $1.4 million on lobbyists in 15 states. One of them had more than a dozen lobbyists registered in state legislatures and helped shape funding bills in at least five states with requirements so narrow that only their product qualified. When investigators started asking questions, the company scrubbed the claim from its website that it “can prevent active shooter incidents.”

In California, the ACLU found 136 school districts illegally spending designated high-need student funds on police and surveillance — one district budgeted $66.67 million for school police versus $15.49 million for English Learner support. In Baltimore, a $5.46 million AI surveillance contract was funded by transferring leftover construction money originally assigned to an elementary school — sole-source, approved without public discussion — while after-school programs for 3,000 students were being cut. Contracts in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Jefferson County, and Gwinnett County run into the tens of millions each. The Security Industry Association values this market at $3.1 billion.

The structure is the same everywhere: model legislation written with industry input, state funding mandates tailored to specific vendors, school district purchases with no independent evidence requirement, and educational programs cut to fund it. The FTC found the marketing was deceptive. Districts kept buying.

The surveillance pipeline is documented nationally. The other patterns I found in PGCPS — health plan costs growing faster than revenue with no outcome accountability, data systems built to stop short of the most consequential question, lobbying asymmetries that ensure the industries absorbing public dollars are permanently represented while the children those dollars are meant to serve are represented by their parents showing up on a Tuesday night — these are structural features of how American public education is funded. They exist by design. I can show you how they work in one district. I am asking you to go find out how they work in yours.

You can find it. You can document it. You can bring it to the room where decisions get made.

You don’t need a policy degree. You need the willingness to follow a thread and the stubbornness to keep pulling when it leads somewhere inconvenient for the people holding the scissors.

I’m one parent. I work full time. What I brought to that process was the willingness to look closely at what was actually there — and to say what I saw out loud. You are needed. Right where you are.

The crisis flooding your screen is real. The one in your school board’s budget, your county’s lobbying disclosures, your state’s data restrictions — that one is yours to reach. And it’s waiting for someone to look closely enough to see what’s actually there.

Start where you can touch. Pull the thread. Say what you find.

—————————

The follow up testimony to address the larger budget gap and evidence base — “The Question Beneath the Question” —will be published later this week. The companion piece — “The Invitation” — will follow. These three pieces are meant to be read together.

Anthony

PGCPS Parent

March 2026

Notes

¹ U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center / RAND Corporation, “The State of Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management in K–12 Public Schools,” November 2025. Survey of 1,746 principals: 88% reported behavioral threat assessment teams effective at maintaining or improving school safety; 70% reported improved school climate. 97% of K–12 schools now have BTAM teams, up from 42% in 2016. The Secret Service provides training for free.

² Sandy Hook Promise, founded by families of Sandy Hook victims. The organization’s Say Something Anonymous Reporting System received nearly 39,000 tips in 2024 and 300,000 since 2018. Programs are free to schools. Note: SHP’s specific “prevented attack” counts are self-reported and should be understood as such; the broader evidence base for behavioral prevention and peer reporting as effective school safety interventions is established independently by the Secret Service NTAC research cited above.

³ Everytown for Gun Safety (joint position with NEA and AFT): Metal detectors, security cameras (except at doors), and facial recognition are “too easy to bypass, jamming up entrances and creating a prison-like feeling” that paradoxically makes schools less safe. NASP found “no evidence that visible security measures beneficially impact academic outcomes, and they may even have detrimental effects.” The Interdisciplinary Group on the Prevention of School and Community Violence warned: “In the interest of one type of safety — physical safety — schools may undermine other aspects of safety.”

⁴ Learning Policy Institute, “How Money Matters,” 2025. Inflation-adjusted spending on employee benefits increased 81.1% between 2002 and 2023, from $2,221 to $4,022 per student nationally. School district health insurance costs have grown at 7–16% annually, roughly double general inflation.

⁵ Congressional Research Service, R42735: “Medical Loss Ratio Requirements Under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.” Self-funded employer plans are exempt from ACA MLR requirements. The PGCPS health plan with CareFirst is an Administrative Services Only (ASO) arrangement. CareFirst collects administrative fees from the PGCPS operating budget with no federal requirement governing the proportion of those fees that must translate into value for the district or its employees.

⁶ CareFirst is a 501(c)(4) tax-exempt organization, tax-exempt since 1958 per IRS filings (ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer). Academic analysis in the Journal of Health Politics, Policy and Law confirmed CareFirst’s exemptions from state income taxes, premium taxes, and property taxes. Revenue estimates range from $8.8B to $12.4B. CareFirst holds approximately 75% market share in Maryland.

⁷ Capital Gazette / Baltimore Sun, “Here’s where lobbyists tried to influence some of Maryland’s biggest policy changes in 2023,” July 27, 2023. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield spent $425,354 on lobbying in 2023, opposing a bill that would have changed the prior authorization process that forces providers to get insurer approval before delivering care. That bill did not pass.

⁸ Maryland State Ethics Commission lobbying data, 2023–2024 reporting period. CareFirst’s expenditure rose to $644,907, a 50% increase over the prior period. The healthcare sector led all industries in Maryland lobbying expenditure, spending nearly $1.9 million in six months. The Maryland State Education Association spent $245,682 in the same period.

⁹ Prison Policy Initiative, “The Right Investment?: Corrections Spending in Baltimore City.” Sandtown-Winchester/Harlem Park: 458 residents incarcerated, approximately 3% of the total population, at an estimated $17 million in annual prison spending from a single neighborhood.

¹⁰ Maryland Alliance for Justice Reform, 2023 Initiatives Report. Fewer than 10% of Maryland prisoners can participate in Correctional Enterprises job skills programs. GED completion has declined in recent years.

¹¹ Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, 2022 Recidivism Report: “Despite the heavy impact of social factors on recidivism, it remains the primary performance measure for state and federal correctional systems.”

¹² Chief Academic Officer Judith White, February 3, 2026 virtual meeting with parents (reported in WJLA/7News, February 16–17, 2026, and Greenbelt News Review).