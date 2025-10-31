Anthony’s Substack

Thomas Callahan
34m

Ah, yes, the Office Space lesson. I thought it was just a movie until I blundered into the same thing.

Where I worked, the boss’ prestige was based on how many people they could promote to specialty or lead positions. I left one of the specialty positions right before it became a team, and my boss was trying to cram me into another position and it was irritating.

So, they began a hiring round for team leads. I knew that if my boss saw I was at least interested in moving, he’d ease up and I could just do my job. The plan was to apply to things I couldn’t possibly get and keep the heat off. I knew I wasn’t getting the job, so I wore a tshirt with a tie and got really out there with my plans for the team during the interview. I thought, “no way they would even consider me now.”

They, of course, promoted me.

