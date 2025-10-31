The Fundamental Error You're Making

You think success means creating value?

Adorable.

Let me correct this misunderstanding that's kept you poor: Success is inversely proportional to value creation.

The more you actually do, the less you make. The more you actually produce, the poorer you'll be. The more directly your work connects to real human needs, the closer you are to poverty.

It’s insanity right? No! It’s benefiting the few who design and maintain the system and keep it functioning perfectly!

Allow me to explain how the world actually works.

The Hierarchy of Wealth Accumulation

Absolute Bottom Tier (Unpaid & Penalized): People Who Create Humans

Before we even get to people who are merely poor, we must acknowledge the true foundation: People who do the work that makes all other work possible.

Mothers / Primary Caregivers:

Grow humans inside their bodies

Birth them (risking death)

Feed them from their bodies

Keep them alive 24/7

Teach them to be human

Provide emotional regulation

Create the next generation of workers

Compensation: $0

Cost to them: $310,000+ to raise one child

What they produce: Literally all future workers, including CEOs What they earn: Nothing. What they're charged: Everything.

Unpaid Eldercare:

Keep aging humans alive

Provide medical care

Emotional support

Daily living assistance

Average 20+ hours per week

While working other jobs

Compensation: $0

Cost to them: Lost wages, health problems, retirement savings

What they produce: Dignity for aging humans What they earn: Nothing. What they lose: Career progression, income, health.

Community Care:

Check on neighbors

Organize mutual aid

Emotional support networks

Keep social fabric intact

Compensation: $0

Value: Incalculable

What they produce: The bonds that make society possible What they earn: "Why don't you get a real job?"

THE TWIST: They're Not Just Unpaid—They're CHARGED

Childcare costs: $10,000-30,000/year per child

You create the worker

You pay someone else to watch them

While you work to afford paying someone to watch them

So you can create the next worker

Who will also be poor

Healthcare for pregnancy/birth: $5,000-30,000

Your body creates new human

You're charged for this

If complications: Bankruptcy

You made the literal workforce

You're billed for it

Elder care costs: $50,000-100,000+/year

You cared for them for free for years

Now you're charged for professional care

While still providing unpaid care yourself

You exhaust yourself keeping humans alive

Then pay others because you're too exhausted

The Pattern:

You produce humans (essential for everything) → You're paid nothing → You're charged for infrastructure to support this work → You're told you "don't work"

Let's Be Clear About What This Means:

Without caregivers:

No workers exist

No CEOs exist

No investment bankers exist

No one exists

Every single billionaire: Was kept alive by unpaid care work

Every investment banker: Was raised by someone who wasn't paid for it

Every hedge fund manager: Depends on workers who were created through unpaid labor

Every CEO: Was once a child who needed 24/7 care

THE MOST ESSENTIAL WORK IN HUMAN CIVILIZATION IS:

Unpaid Charged for Dismissed as "not real work"

Meanwhile:

Investment banker who creates nothing: $500,000/year

Hedge fund manager who confuses people: $1 billion/year

Mother who creates actual human beings: $0/year + $310,000 in costs

The person who grows food: $43,000/year

The person who grows humans: $0/year

Why?

Because creating humans has been naturalized as "women's work," removed from economic calculation, unpaid, and then COMMODIFIED so you have to pay for the infrastructure that should support it.

The system requires unpaid care work to function. Then charges you for it.

Bottom Tier (Poverty): People Who Actually Make Things

Now we arrive at people who are merely poor (as opposed to unpaid and charged):

Farmers:

Grow the food that keeps everyone alive

Work 60+ hour weeks

Deal with weather, pests, market volatility

Create the literal foundation of human survival

Median income: $43,000

What they produce: Everything you eat What they earn: Barely enough to survive

Teachers:

Shape human minds

Develop future workforce

Work evenings and weekends

Use own money for supplies

Create the foundation of civilization

Median income: $61,000

What they produce: Educated humans What they earn: Need second jobs

Nurses:

Keep humans alive

12-hour shifts of literal life-saving

Exposure to disease, violence, death

Actual essential workers

Median income: $77,000

What they produce: Health, survival What they earn: Stress-induced health problems

Construction Workers:

Build the actual buildings

Physical labor in all weather

Create infrastructure, housing

Risk injury daily

Median income: $48,000

What they produce: Everything you use What they earn: Destroyed bodies by 50

Childcare Workers:

Keep other people's children alive

Essential so parents can work

Trained in child development

Median income: $28,000

What they produce: Cared-for children (so economy functions) What they earn: Poverty wages

Home Health Aides:

Keep elderly/disabled people alive in their homes

Intimate, difficult, essential care

Prevent costly hospitalization

Median income: $29,000

What they produce: Dignity and survival for vulnerable humans What they earn: Can't afford their own healthcare

Pattern Recognition:

These people CREATE and CARE FOR everything

Everything you need to survive comes from them

They work hardest

They earn least

Why? Because they're doing something real. Fatal error.

Middle Tier (Comfortable): People Who Manage Makers

Slightly smarter. Still too connected to actual production.

Engineers:

Design things that work

Solve actual problems

Create innovations

Too useful

Median income: $91,000

Doctors:

Heal actual humans

Direct relationship to wellbeing

Still too close to real value

Median income: $208,000

Small Business Owners:

Create products/services

Employ people

Serve communities

Actually doing something

Median income: $73,000

The Problem: They're still producing. Still creating. Still doing things that matter.

They've moved up by adding abstraction layer (managing others, designing rather than building, diagnosing rather than nursing), but they're still too close to actual value creation.

Upper-Middle Tier (Rich): People Who Create Confusion

Now we're getting somewhere. These people have figured out the secret: Complexity = Compensation.

Lawyers:

Don't make anything

Create and interpret rules

More rules = more lawyers needed

Confuse language until you need expert

Top tier: $200,000+

What they produce: Complexity that requires more lawyers Brilliant.

Management Consultants:

Don't produce anything

Tell producers how to produce

Use confusing frameworks (synergy! disruption! leverage!)

Create problems to solve

Top tier: $300,000+

What they produce: PowerPoints and billable hours Getting warmer.

Corporate Executives:

Don't make the products

Manage people who manage people who make products

Decisions abstracted through layers

Golden parachutes when they fail

Average CEO: $16 million

What they produce: Shareholder value (extracted from actual workers) Almost there.

The Insight: The further from production, the more you make. But you're still connected to companies that make something.

Too concrete. We can go higher.

Top Tier (Obscenely Wealthy): Pure Confusion

These brilliant minds have achieved perfection: They produce nothing. They make nothing. They create nothing.

They just... confuse. And extract.

Investment Bankers

What they claim to do: "Allocate capital efficiently to productive enterprises"

What they actually do:

Move money from one account to another

Take percentage

Create complex financial instruments

Name them confusing things (CDOs, CLOs, MBS, CDS)

When questioned, use more confusing language

When it fails, get bailed out

Average: $150,000-500,000. Top tier: $10+ million

Let's examine this:

Do they make food? No. Do they build houses? No. Do they heal sick? No. Do they teach children? No. Do they care for humans? No. Do they make anything at all? No.

They make... confusion. And they extract wealth through that confusion.

Example: 2008 Financial Crisis:

Created "mortgage-backed securities"

Bundled bad loans

Called them AAA-rated

Sold confusion as product

When it collapsed: Got $700 billion bailout

No one went to jail

Got bonuses

The people who lost everything: People who actually worked. Made things. Cared for people. Contributed.

The people who got bailouts: People who confused everyone then failed.

Lesson learned: Confusion protects you. Production doesn't. Care definitely doesn't.

Hedge Fund Managers

What they claim to do: "Sophisticated investment strategies for high-net-worth individuals"

What they actually do:

Bet with other people's money

Charge 2% fee just for holding it

Charge 20% of any gains

Keep fee even when you lose money

Use algorithms no one understands

When asked to explain: More jargon

Top managers: $1+ billion annually

James Simons (Renaissance Technologies): Made $1.5 billion in one year.

Did he grow humans? No. Did he care for humans? No. Did he make food? No. Did he build anything? No. Did he invent anything? No. Did he help anyone? No.

He made... computer programs that confuse other computer programs about the "value" of made-up financial products.

And he made 1.5 BILLION DOLLARS.

While the mother who raised him: Made $0 While the farmer who grew his food: Made $43,000 While the childcare worker watching his kids: Made $28,000

The lesson: The further from actual value creation, the more you're paid. The further from care work, the richer you get.

Private Equity

What they claim to do: "Strategic restructuring to unlock value"

What they actually do:

Borrow money Buy profitable company Load company with debt Extract wealth as "management fees" Cut costs (fire workers, reduce quality) Either: Sell at profit or let it die Keep the money either way Partners: $10-100+ million

They produce: Nothing They destroy: Actual productive companies They earn: Tens of millions

Example:

Toys R Us: Bought for $6.6 billion

Loaded with $5 billion debt

Extracted $470 million in fees

Bankrupted company

33,000 workers fired

Private equity partners: Made millions

What value was created? None. Negative value. Value was destroyed.

What did partners earn? Millions.

The lesson: Destroying value is more profitable than creating it. Destroying care infrastructure is even more profitable.

Wall Street Traders

What they claim to do: "Provide liquidity to markets"

What they actually do:

Buy and sell things that don't exist

Use other people's money

Make bets on bets on bets

High-frequency trading (computers confusing computers)

When they win: Keep profits

When they lose: Systemic risk! Bailout needed!

Top traders: $10+ million

Do they make anything? No. Do they care for anyone? No. Do they improve anything? No. Do they even understand what they're trading? Often no.

They create... confusion and volatility. And extract wealth from it.

2010 Flash Crash:

Markets dropped 1,000 points in minutes

Recovered minutes later

Caused by: Computer algorithms confusing each other

Real economic activity affected: None

Traders' profits: Maintained

The system confusing itself = Profit opportunity

Central Bankers

Now we reach the masters. The apex confusion artists.

The Federal Reserve

What they claim to do: "Maintain stable prices and maximum employment"

What they actually do:

Create money from nothing

Give it to banks at 0% interest

Banks lend it at higher interest

Call this "quantitative easing"

When questioned: "You don't understand monetary policy"

More confusing language: "Accommodation, tightening, forward guidance, dual mandate"

Let's examine:

2008-2014: Created $4 trillion. From nothing. By typing numbers into computers.

Where did it go?

To banks (who caused the crisis)

They bought assets from struggling people

Largest wealth transfer in history

Who decided this? Unelected officials Who voted for this? No one Who can audit this? No one Who understands this? Almost no one

And that's the point.

The confusion IS the product.

If you understood that they just gave $4 trillion to rich people by creating it from nothing, while mothers still pay for childcare and elder care gets no support, you'd be angry.

But they said:

"Quantitative easing to increase liquidity in credit markets and stimulate aggregate demand through portfolio rebalancing channels."

See? That's better. You don't understand it, so you can't oppose it.

Former Fed Chairman Jerome Powell: $55+ million net worth

Did he make anything? No. Did he care for anyone? No. Did he grow food, build homes, heal sick, teach children? No.

He made... monetary policy. Which is... confusing language about made-up numbers.

And he's worth $55 million.

BlackRock / Vanguard / State Street

The final form. Pure abstraction.

What they claim to do: "Asset management and investment services"

What they actually do:

Control $20+ trillion

Own pieces of nearly every major company

Own pieces of competing companies

Vote shares they don't actually own

Influence corporate policy

Shape economy

Answer to: No one

Let's examine BlackRock:

Controls $10 trillion

Owns parts of: Pfizer AND Moderna, Boeing AND Airbus, Exxon AND Shell

CEO Larry Fink meets with heads of state

Sets ESG requirements for corporations

Shapes policy through "engagement"

What does BlackRock make?

Nothing.

Not food. Not homes. Not medicine. Not energy. Not products. Not services. Not humans. Not care.

They make... financial products. About ownership. Of companies. That make things.

They're three levels abstracted from production:

Workers make things Companies organize workers Shareholders own companies Asset managers own shares on behalf of other people

They own ownership of ownership.

And they control $10 trillion.

Larry Fink net worth: $1+ billion

The mother who raised him: $0 The farmer who grew his food: $43,000 The eldercare worker caring for aging relatives: $29,000

The Pattern Is Clear

Let's review the hierarchy:

Create and care for humans: Unpaid + Charged Make actual things: Poverty Manage makers:Comfortable Abstract from production: Rich Confuse about abstractions: Very rich Confuse about confusions: Obscenely wealthy

The Formula:

Compensation = Distance from Care Work × Distance from Production × Complexity of Language ÷ Number of People Who Understand What You Do

The more abstract, the more confusing, the less connected to actual value creation, the further from care work = The more you earn.

The Language of Doing Nothing

Notice how success correlates with incomprehensible language:

Unpaid caregivers say:

"I'm keeping my child alive"

"I'm caring for my parent"

Clear. Direct. Understandable. Unpaid.

Poor people say:

"I grew this food"

"I built this house"

"I fixed this patient"

Clear. Direct. Understandable. Poor.

Rich people say:

"We're leveraging synergies to unlock value through strategic restructuring while maintaining forward guidance on our dual mandate to enhance liquidity in credit markets via portfolio rebalancing channels that maximize risk-adjusted returns through algorithmic optimization of derivative instruments in offshore structured investment vehicles."

What does that mean?

Exactly.

That's the point.

The Rules of Doing Nothing Successfully

Having examined the masters, we can extract the principles:

Rule 1: Never Create Anything Real, Especially Not Humans

Real things are measurable:

Did you grow food? Yes/No

Did you build house? Yes/No

Did you heal patient? Yes/No

Did you keep child alive? Yes/No

Did you care for elderly? Yes/No

Fake things are subjective:

Did you "unlock value"? Who knows?

Did you "optimize capital allocation"? Impossible to verify

Did you "provide liquidity"? What does that even mean?

Real value = Accountable = Poor or Unpaid Fake value = Unaccountable = Rich

Always choose fake.

And whatever you do, don't create or care for humans. That's the lowest paid work of all (zero).

Rule 2: Maximize Abstraction

Worst: "I'm keeping my baby alive" (Too concrete, too essential, = $0)

Bad: "I made chairs" (Too concrete = Poor)

Better: "I managed chair production" (One layer of abstraction)

Best: "I optimized supply chain logistics for seating solutions" (Two layers)

Perfect: "I facilitated capital deployment to enhance stakeholder value in the furniture vertical" (Three layers - you're rich now)

Ultimate: "I structured synthetic derivatives based on furniture industry credit default swaps" (Four layers - you're obscenely wealthy and no one knows what you do)

Rule 3: Complicate Everything

Never say: "We're raising prices"

Always say: "We're implementing value-based pricing strategies to reflect market dynamics and optimize revenue realization in alignment with our stakeholder commitment framework"

Never say: "We're firing people"

Always say: "We're right-sizing our workforce through strategic talent optimization to enhance operational efficiency and position ourselves for sustainable growth"

Never say: "Childcare is expensive because we don't value care work"

Always say: "Market-based pricing reflects supply-demand equilibriums in the early childhood education sector, with cost structures optimized for sustainability and regulatory compliance"

Never say: "We failed"

Always say: "We encountered headwinds in a challenging macroeconomic environment but remain committed to our long-term strategic vision and will leverage this learning opportunity to enhance our forward-looking positioning"

The rule: More words = Less clarity = More money

Rule 4: When It Fails, Use More Confusion

Example: 2008 Crisis

What happened: Banks gave bad loans, packaged them as good investments, everyone realized they were bad, market crashed.

What they said: "Unprecedented systemic event caused by complex interactions between subprime mortgage exposure, counterparty risk, credit default swap concentration, and liquidity constraints in securitized asset markets that require comprehensive policy responses including TARP, QE, and forward guidance."

Translation: "We fucked up. Give us money."

Result: $700 billion bailout. No one went to jail. Bonuses continued.

Meanwhile: Still no public childcare, no paid parental leave, no universal eldercare.

The lesson: When you fail at doing nothing, use even more confusing language and demand public money. But only for banks. Never for care infrastructure.

Rule 5: Take Credit for Everything, Responsibility for Nothing

When things go well: "Our sophisticated risk management and strategic vision delivered exceptional returns"

When things go badly: "Unprecedented market volatility and systemic factors beyond anyone's control"

Notice:

Success = Your skill

Failure = External forces

Meanwhile:

When caregivers do well: "Natural maternal instinct" (not skill, so not paid)

When caregivers struggle: "Personal failing" (should have tried harder, still not paid)

When workers do well: "Market forces and economic conditions"

When workers do badly: "Personal responsibility and poor choices"

Notice the inversion?

Your Mistake

You thought:

Creating humans = Valuable (It's literally everything)

Caring for humans = Essential (It makes all else possible)

Hard work = Success

Creating value = Reward

Helping people = Prosperity

Making things = Wealth

You had it backwards.

The actual rules:

Creating humans = $0 (plus costs)

Caring for humans = Poverty wages if paid at all

Distance from care work = Success

Distance from production = More success

Creating confusion = Reward

Helping yourself = Prosperity

Making nothing = Wealth

Let's see who's getting paid and who's not.

Currently NOT Getting Paid

Air Traffic controllers:

Keep planes from crashing into each other

Literal life-or-death job every minute

Work mandatory overtime

Pay: $0 (Day 30)

Emergency fund: Gone

Some stopped coming to work (can't afford gas)

TSA agents:

Screen for weapons and bombs

Stand all day

Get yelled at by passengers

Pay: $0 (Day 30)

FDA food inspectors:

Keep your food from killing you

Prevent outbreaks

Check safety standards

Pay: $0 (Day 30)

National Park rangers:

Protect public lands

Search and rescue

Prevent forest fires

Pay: $0 (Day 30)

Military families:

Spouse serves the country

Keeps family together while partner deploys

Pay: $0 (Day 30)

Food stamps about to halt

Federal scientists:

Research diseases

Monitor climate

Study threats to public health

Pay: $0 (Day 30)

Currently GETTING Paid

Members of Congress:

Created the shutdown

Blame each other

Go on TV to explain why it's not their fault

Pay: $174,000/year

Status: STILL BEING PAID

The President:

Currently on luxury diplomatic tour of Asia

Pay: $400,000/year

Status: STILL BEING PAID

Senators:

"Expressed concern" about food stamps halting

Left town for weekend

No deal

Pay: $174,000/year

Status: STILL BEING PAID

Let's Examine This More Closely

Air traffic controller on Day 30:

Drove one hour to food bank

Food bank ran out of food

Still has to show up to work

Keeps planes from crashing

Gets: Nothing

Senator on Day 30:

"Concerned" about food assistance

Went home for weekend

Gets: $174,000/year (still being paid)

The Pattern Continues

Remember our hierarchy?

Create humans: $0 Keep planes from crashing: $0 (during shutdown) Inspect food for poison: $0 (during shutdown)Protect national parks: $0 (during shutdown) Serve in military: $0 (during shutdown)

Cause the shutdown: $174,000 (still paid) Preside over the shutdown: $400,000 (still paid) Do nothing about the shutdown: $174,000 (still paid)

But Wait, There's More!

Who ELSE is still getting paid?

Federal Reserve officials:

Not affected by shutdown

Still creating money from nothing

Still paid

Jerome Powell: $55 million net worth

Wall Street traders:

Not affected by shutdown

Still confusing people

Still paid

Top traders: $10+ million

BlackRock executives:

Not affected by shutdown

Still controlling $10 trillion

Still paid

Larry Fink: $1+ billion net worth

Hedge fund managers:

Not affected by shutdown

Still gambling with other people's money

Still paid

Top managers: $1+ billion/year

What We're Learning

Essential workers: Not getting paid

People who cause problems: Still getting paid

People who create nothing: Completely unaffected

Special Bonus Irony

Congress members during shutdown:

"We're very concerned about federal workers not getting paid"

Also Congress members:

Exempted themselves from not getting paid

Continue receiving paychecks

Can afford to leave town for weekend

Will receive back pay when it's over anyway

Federal workers:

Emergency funds gone

Driving hours to empty food banks

Can't file for unemployment because those offices are also shut down

Might get back pay eventually (if they can survive until then)

The Actual Message Being Sent

If your job is essential:

You should work for free

Or at least, we can force you to

If your job is non-essential:

We'll pay you no matter what

Even if you cause the crisis

Even if you do nothing to solve it

Meanwhile: Day 30 Developments

Food stamps (SNAP benefits): May halt this weekend for millions

Who needs food stamps?

People who work but don't make enough

Like TSA agents

Like federal contractors

Like people whose jobs are "essential" but don't pay living wages

Who's not worried about food:

Congress members (still paid)

Senators (still paid)

President (on diplomatic tour, still paid)

The Ultimate Lesson

October 31, 2025:

Federal worker keeping planes from crashing:

Day 30 without pay

Emergency fund empty

Food bank has no food

Still required to work

Senator who refused to compromise:

Day 30 of still being paid

$174,000/year

Went home for weekend

Investment banker completely unaffected:

Made $50,000 today moving numbers around

Had nice lunch

No idea there's a shutdown

In Conclusion

You wanted to understand success?

Here's your proof:

The more essential you are, the less you're paid.

The more you actually do, the less you matter.

The closer you are to keeping people alive, the easier you are to ignore.

The further you are from anything real, the more protected you are.

This isn't a shutdown.

This is the system showing you exactly how it values your work.

Posted from a furloughed federal scientist who researches infectious diseases. Can't afford rent. But don't worry—Congress is "very concerned" and the hedge fund managers are doing fine.