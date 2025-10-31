The Fundamental Error You're Making
You think success means creating value?
Adorable.
Let me correct this misunderstanding that's kept you poor: Success is inversely proportional to value creation.
The more you actually do, the less you make. The more you actually produce, the poorer you'll be. The more directly your work connects to real human needs, the closer you are to poverty.
It’s insanity right? No! It’s benefiting the few who design and maintain the system and keep it functioning perfectly!
Allow me to explain how the world actually works.
The Hierarchy of Wealth Accumulation
Absolute Bottom Tier (Unpaid & Penalized): People Who Create Humans
Before we even get to people who are merely poor, we must acknowledge the true foundation: People who do the work that makes all other work possible.
Mothers / Primary Caregivers:
Grow humans inside their bodies
Birth them (risking death)
Feed them from their bodies
Keep them alive 24/7
Teach them to be human
Provide emotional regulation
Create the next generation of workers
Compensation: $0
Cost to them: $310,000+ to raise one child
What they produce: Literally all future workers, including CEOs What they earn: Nothing. What they're charged: Everything.
Unpaid Eldercare:
Keep aging humans alive
Provide medical care
Emotional support
Daily living assistance
Average 20+ hours per week
While working other jobs
Compensation: $0
Cost to them: Lost wages, health problems, retirement savings
What they produce: Dignity for aging humans What they earn: Nothing. What they lose: Career progression, income, health.
Community Care:
Check on neighbors
Organize mutual aid
Emotional support networks
Keep social fabric intact
Compensation: $0
Value: Incalculable
What they produce: The bonds that make society possible What they earn: "Why don't you get a real job?"
THE TWIST: They're Not Just Unpaid—They're CHARGED
Childcare costs: $10,000-30,000/year per child
You create the worker
You pay someone else to watch them
While you work to afford paying someone to watch them
So you can create the next worker
Who will also be poor
Healthcare for pregnancy/birth: $5,000-30,000
Your body creates new human
You're charged for this
If complications: Bankruptcy
You made the literal workforce
You're billed for it
Elder care costs: $50,000-100,000+/year
You cared for them for free for years
Now you're charged for professional care
While still providing unpaid care yourself
You exhaust yourself keeping humans alive
Then pay others because you're too exhausted
The Pattern:
You produce humans (essential for everything) → You're paid nothing → You're charged for infrastructure to support this work → You're told you "don't work"
Let's Be Clear About What This Means:
Without caregivers:
No workers exist
No CEOs exist
No investment bankers exist
No one exists
Every single billionaire: Was kept alive by unpaid care work
Every investment banker: Was raised by someone who wasn't paid for it
Every hedge fund manager: Depends on workers who were created through unpaid labor
Every CEO: Was once a child who needed 24/7 care
THE MOST ESSENTIAL WORK IN HUMAN CIVILIZATION IS:
Unpaid
Charged for
Dismissed as "not real work"
Meanwhile:
Investment banker who creates nothing: $500,000/year
Hedge fund manager who confuses people: $1 billion/year
Mother who creates actual human beings: $0/year + $310,000 in costs
The person who grows food: $43,000/year
The person who grows humans: $0/year
Why?
Because creating humans has been naturalized as "women's work," removed from economic calculation, unpaid, and then COMMODIFIED so you have to pay for the infrastructure that should support it.
The system requires unpaid care work to function. Then charges you for it.
Bottom Tier (Poverty): People Who Actually Make Things
Now we arrive at people who are merely poor (as opposed to unpaid and charged):
Farmers:
Grow the food that keeps everyone alive
Work 60+ hour weeks
Deal with weather, pests, market volatility
Create the literal foundation of human survival
Median income: $43,000
What they produce: Everything you eat What they earn: Barely enough to survive
Teachers:
Shape human minds
Develop future workforce
Work evenings and weekends
Use own money for supplies
Create the foundation of civilization
Median income: $61,000
What they produce: Educated humans What they earn: Need second jobs
Nurses:
Keep humans alive
12-hour shifts of literal life-saving
Exposure to disease, violence, death
Actual essential workers
Median income: $77,000
What they produce: Health, survival What they earn: Stress-induced health problems
Construction Workers:
Build the actual buildings
Physical labor in all weather
Create infrastructure, housing
Risk injury daily
Median income: $48,000
What they produce: Everything you use What they earn: Destroyed bodies by 50
Childcare Workers:
Keep other people's children alive
Essential so parents can work
Trained in child development
Median income: $28,000
What they produce: Cared-for children (so economy functions) What they earn: Poverty wages
Home Health Aides:
Keep elderly/disabled people alive in their homes
Intimate, difficult, essential care
Prevent costly hospitalization
Median income: $29,000
What they produce: Dignity and survival for vulnerable humans What they earn: Can't afford their own healthcare
Pattern Recognition:
These people CREATE and CARE FOR everything
Everything you need to survive comes from them
They work hardest
They earn least
Why? Because they're doing something real. Fatal error.
Middle Tier (Comfortable): People Who Manage Makers
Slightly smarter. Still too connected to actual production.
Engineers:
Design things that work
Solve actual problems
Create innovations
Too useful
Median income: $91,000
Doctors:
Heal actual humans
Direct relationship to wellbeing
Still too close to real value
Median income: $208,000
Small Business Owners:
Create products/services
Employ people
Serve communities
Actually doing something
Median income: $73,000
The Problem: They're still producing. Still creating. Still doing things that matter.
They've moved up by adding abstraction layer (managing others, designing rather than building, diagnosing rather than nursing), but they're still too close to actual value creation.
Upper-Middle Tier (Rich): People Who Create Confusion
Now we're getting somewhere. These people have figured out the secret: Complexity = Compensation.
Lawyers:
Don't make anything
Create and interpret rules
More rules = more lawyers needed
Confuse language until you need expert
Top tier: $200,000+
What they produce: Complexity that requires more lawyers Brilliant.
Management Consultants:
Don't produce anything
Tell producers how to produce
Use confusing frameworks (synergy! disruption! leverage!)
Create problems to solve
Top tier: $300,000+
What they produce: PowerPoints and billable hours Getting warmer.
Corporate Executives:
Don't make the products
Manage people who manage people who make products
Decisions abstracted through layers
Golden parachutes when they fail
Average CEO: $16 million
What they produce: Shareholder value (extracted from actual workers) Almost there.
The Insight: The further from production, the more you make. But you're still connected to companies that make something.
Too concrete. We can go higher.
Top Tier (Obscenely Wealthy): Pure Confusion
These brilliant minds have achieved perfection: They produce nothing. They make nothing. They create nothing.
They just... confuse. And extract.
Investment Bankers
What they claim to do: "Allocate capital efficiently to productive enterprises"
What they actually do:
Move money from one account to another
Take percentage
Create complex financial instruments
Name them confusing things (CDOs, CLOs, MBS, CDS)
When questioned, use more confusing language
When it fails, get bailed out
Average: $150,000-500,000. Top tier: $10+ million
Let's examine this:
Do they make food? No. Do they build houses? No. Do they heal sick? No. Do they teach children? No. Do they care for humans? No. Do they make anything at all? No.
They make... confusion. And they extract wealth through that confusion.
Example: 2008 Financial Crisis:
Created "mortgage-backed securities"
Bundled bad loans
Called them AAA-rated
Sold confusion as product
When it collapsed: Got $700 billion bailout
No one went to jail
Got bonuses
The people who lost everything: People who actually worked. Made things. Cared for people. Contributed.
The people who got bailouts: People who confused everyone then failed.
Lesson learned: Confusion protects you. Production doesn't. Care definitely doesn't.
Hedge Fund Managers
What they claim to do: "Sophisticated investment strategies for high-net-worth individuals"
What they actually do:
Bet with other people's money
Charge 2% fee just for holding it
Charge 20% of any gains
Keep fee even when you lose money
Use algorithms no one understands
When asked to explain: More jargon
Top managers: $1+ billion annually
James Simons (Renaissance Technologies): Made $1.5 billion in one year.
Did he grow humans? No. Did he care for humans? No. Did he make food? No. Did he build anything? No. Did he invent anything? No. Did he help anyone? No.
He made... computer programs that confuse other computer programs about the "value" of made-up financial products.
And he made 1.5 BILLION DOLLARS.
While the mother who raised him: Made $0 While the farmer who grew his food: Made $43,000 While the childcare worker watching his kids: Made $28,000
The lesson: The further from actual value creation, the more you're paid. The further from care work, the richer you get.
Private Equity
What they claim to do: "Strategic restructuring to unlock value"
What they actually do:
Borrow money
Buy profitable company
Load company with debt
Extract wealth as "management fees"
Cut costs (fire workers, reduce quality)
Either: Sell at profit or let it die
Keep the money either way
Partners: $10-100+ million
They produce: Nothing They destroy: Actual productive companies They earn: Tens of millions
Example:
Toys R Us: Bought for $6.6 billion
Loaded with $5 billion debt
Extracted $470 million in fees
Bankrupted company
33,000 workers fired
Private equity partners: Made millions
What value was created? None. Negative value. Value was destroyed.
What did partners earn? Millions.
The lesson: Destroying value is more profitable than creating it. Destroying care infrastructure is even more profitable.
Wall Street Traders
What they claim to do: "Provide liquidity to markets"
What they actually do:
Buy and sell things that don't exist
Use other people's money
Make bets on bets on bets
High-frequency trading (computers confusing computers)
When they win: Keep profits
When they lose: Systemic risk! Bailout needed!
Top traders: $10+ million
Do they make anything? No. Do they care for anyone? No. Do they improve anything? No. Do they even understand what they're trading? Often no.
They create... confusion and volatility. And extract wealth from it.
2010 Flash Crash:
Markets dropped 1,000 points in minutes
Recovered minutes later
Caused by: Computer algorithms confusing each other
Real economic activity affected: None
Traders' profits: Maintained
The system confusing itself = Profit opportunity
Central Bankers
Now we reach the masters. The apex confusion artists.
The Federal Reserve
What they claim to do: "Maintain stable prices and maximum employment"
What they actually do:
Create money from nothing
Give it to banks at 0% interest
Banks lend it at higher interest
Call this "quantitative easing"
When questioned: "You don't understand monetary policy"
More confusing language: "Accommodation, tightening, forward guidance, dual mandate"
Let's examine:
2008-2014: Created $4 trillion. From nothing. By typing numbers into computers.
Where did it go?
To banks (who caused the crisis)
They bought assets from struggling people
Largest wealth transfer in history
Who decided this? Unelected officials Who voted for this? No one Who can audit this? No one Who understands this? Almost no one
And that's the point.
The confusion IS the product.
If you understood that they just gave $4 trillion to rich people by creating it from nothing, while mothers still pay for childcare and elder care gets no support, you'd be angry.
But they said:
"Quantitative easing to increase liquidity in credit markets and stimulate aggregate demand through portfolio rebalancing channels."
See? That's better. You don't understand it, so you can't oppose it.
Former Fed Chairman Jerome Powell: $55+ million net worth
Did he make anything? No. Did he care for anyone? No. Did he grow food, build homes, heal sick, teach children? No.
He made... monetary policy. Which is... confusing language about made-up numbers.
And he's worth $55 million.
BlackRock / Vanguard / State Street
The final form. Pure abstraction.
What they claim to do: "Asset management and investment services"
What they actually do:
Control $20+ trillion
Own pieces of nearly every major company
Own pieces of competing companies
Vote shares they don't actually own
Influence corporate policy
Shape economy
Answer to: No one
Let's examine BlackRock:
Controls $10 trillion
Owns parts of: Pfizer AND Moderna, Boeing AND Airbus, Exxon AND Shell
CEO Larry Fink meets with heads of state
Sets ESG requirements for corporations
Shapes policy through "engagement"
What does BlackRock make?
Nothing.
Not food. Not homes. Not medicine. Not energy. Not products. Not services. Not humans. Not care.
They make... financial products. About ownership. Of companies. That make things.
They're three levels abstracted from production:
Workers make things
Companies organize workers
Shareholders own companies
Asset managers own shares on behalf of other people
They own ownership of ownership.
And they control $10 trillion.
Larry Fink net worth: $1+ billion
The mother who raised him: $0 The farmer who grew his food: $43,000 The eldercare worker caring for aging relatives: $29,000
The Pattern Is Clear
Let's review the hierarchy:
Create and care for humans: Unpaid + Charged Make actual things: Poverty Manage makers:Comfortable Abstract from production: Rich Confuse about abstractions: Very rich Confuse about confusions: Obscenely wealthy
The Formula:
Compensation = Distance from Care Work × Distance from Production × Complexity of Language ÷ Number of People Who Understand What You Do
The more abstract, the more confusing, the less connected to actual value creation, the further from care work = The more you earn.
The Language of Doing Nothing
Notice how success correlates with incomprehensible language:
Unpaid caregivers say:
"I'm keeping my child alive"
"I'm caring for my parent"
Clear. Direct. Understandable. Unpaid.
Poor people say:
"I grew this food"
"I built this house"
"I fixed this patient"
Clear. Direct. Understandable. Poor.
Rich people say:
"We're leveraging synergies to unlock value through strategic restructuring while maintaining forward guidance on our dual mandate to enhance liquidity in credit markets via portfolio rebalancing channels that maximize risk-adjusted returns through algorithmic optimization of derivative instruments in offshore structured investment vehicles."
What does that mean?
Exactly.
That's the point.
The Rules of Doing Nothing Successfully
Having examined the masters, we can extract the principles:
Rule 1: Never Create Anything Real, Especially Not Humans
Real things are measurable:
Did you grow food? Yes/No
Did you build house? Yes/No
Did you heal patient? Yes/No
Did you keep child alive? Yes/No
Did you care for elderly? Yes/No
Fake things are subjective:
Did you "unlock value"? Who knows?
Did you "optimize capital allocation"? Impossible to verify
Did you "provide liquidity"? What does that even mean?
Real value = Accountable = Poor or Unpaid Fake value = Unaccountable = Rich
Always choose fake.
And whatever you do, don't create or care for humans. That's the lowest paid work of all (zero).
Rule 2: Maximize Abstraction
Worst: "I'm keeping my baby alive" (Too concrete, too essential, = $0)
Bad: "I made chairs" (Too concrete = Poor)
Better: "I managed chair production" (One layer of abstraction)
Best: "I optimized supply chain logistics for seating solutions" (Two layers)
Perfect: "I facilitated capital deployment to enhance stakeholder value in the furniture vertical" (Three layers - you're rich now)
Ultimate: "I structured synthetic derivatives based on furniture industry credit default swaps" (Four layers - you're obscenely wealthy and no one knows what you do)
Rule 3: Complicate Everything
Never say: "We're raising prices"
Always say: "We're implementing value-based pricing strategies to reflect market dynamics and optimize revenue realization in alignment with our stakeholder commitment framework"
Never say: "We're firing people"
Always say: "We're right-sizing our workforce through strategic talent optimization to enhance operational efficiency and position ourselves for sustainable growth"
Never say: "Childcare is expensive because we don't value care work"
Always say: "Market-based pricing reflects supply-demand equilibriums in the early childhood education sector, with cost structures optimized for sustainability and regulatory compliance"
Never say: "We failed"
Always say: "We encountered headwinds in a challenging macroeconomic environment but remain committed to our long-term strategic vision and will leverage this learning opportunity to enhance our forward-looking positioning"
The rule: More words = Less clarity = More money
Rule 4: When It Fails, Use More Confusion
Example: 2008 Crisis
What happened: Banks gave bad loans, packaged them as good investments, everyone realized they were bad, market crashed.
What they said: "Unprecedented systemic event caused by complex interactions between subprime mortgage exposure, counterparty risk, credit default swap concentration, and liquidity constraints in securitized asset markets that require comprehensive policy responses including TARP, QE, and forward guidance."
Translation: "We fucked up. Give us money."
Result: $700 billion bailout. No one went to jail. Bonuses continued.
Meanwhile: Still no public childcare, no paid parental leave, no universal eldercare.
The lesson: When you fail at doing nothing, use even more confusing language and demand public money. But only for banks. Never for care infrastructure.
Rule 5: Take Credit for Everything, Responsibility for Nothing
When things go well: "Our sophisticated risk management and strategic vision delivered exceptional returns"
When things go badly: "Unprecedented market volatility and systemic factors beyond anyone's control"
Notice:
Success = Your skill
Failure = External forces
Meanwhile:
When caregivers do well: "Natural maternal instinct" (not skill, so not paid)
When caregivers struggle: "Personal failing" (should have tried harder, still not paid)
When workers do well: "Market forces and economic conditions"
When workers do badly: "Personal responsibility and poor choices"
Notice the inversion?
Your Mistake
You thought:
Creating humans = Valuable (It's literally everything)
Caring for humans = Essential (It makes all else possible)
Hard work = Success
Creating value = Reward
Helping people = Prosperity
Making things = Wealth
You had it backwards.
The actual rules:
Creating humans = $0 (plus costs)
Caring for humans = Poverty wages if paid at all
Distance from care work = Success
Distance from production = More success
Creating confusion = Reward
Helping yourself = Prosperity
Making nothing = Wealth
Let's see who's getting paid and who's not.
Currently NOT Getting Paid
Air Traffic controllers:
Keep planes from crashing into each other
Literal life-or-death job every minute
Work mandatory overtime
Pay: $0 (Day 30)
Emergency fund: Gone
Some stopped coming to work (can't afford gas)
TSA agents:
Screen for weapons and bombs
Stand all day
Get yelled at by passengers
Pay: $0 (Day 30)
FDA food inspectors:
Keep your food from killing you
Prevent outbreaks
Check safety standards
Pay: $0 (Day 30)
National Park rangers:
Protect public lands
Search and rescue
Prevent forest fires
Pay: $0 (Day 30)
Military families:
Spouse serves the country
Keeps family together while partner deploys
Pay: $0 (Day 30)
Food stamps about to halt
Federal scientists:
Research diseases
Monitor climate
Study threats to public health
Pay: $0 (Day 30)
Currently GETTING Paid
Members of Congress:
Created the shutdown
Blame each other
Go on TV to explain why it's not their fault
Pay: $174,000/year
Status: STILL BEING PAID
The President:
Currently on luxury diplomatic tour of Asia
Pay: $400,000/year
Status: STILL BEING PAID
Senators:
"Expressed concern" about food stamps halting
Left town for weekend
No deal
Pay: $174,000/year
Status: STILL BEING PAID
Let's Examine This More Closely
Air traffic controller on Day 30:
Drove one hour to food bank
Food bank ran out of food
Still has to show up to work
Keeps planes from crashing
Gets: Nothing
Senator on Day 30:
"Concerned" about food assistance
Went home for weekend
Gets: $174,000/year (still being paid)
The Pattern Continues
Remember our hierarchy?
Create humans: $0 Keep planes from crashing: $0 (during shutdown) Inspect food for poison: $0 (during shutdown)Protect national parks: $0 (during shutdown) Serve in military: $0 (during shutdown)
Cause the shutdown: $174,000 (still paid) Preside over the shutdown: $400,000 (still paid) Do nothing about the shutdown: $174,000 (still paid)
But Wait, There's More!
Who ELSE is still getting paid?
Federal Reserve officials:
Not affected by shutdown
Still creating money from nothing
Still paid
Jerome Powell: $55 million net worth
Wall Street traders:
Not affected by shutdown
Still confusing people
Still paid
Top traders: $10+ million
BlackRock executives:
Not affected by shutdown
Still controlling $10 trillion
Still paid
Larry Fink: $1+ billion net worth
Hedge fund managers:
Not affected by shutdown
Still gambling with other people's money
Still paid
Top managers: $1+ billion/year
What We're Learning
Essential workers: Not getting paid
People who cause problems: Still getting paid
People who create nothing: Completely unaffected
Special Bonus Irony
Congress members during shutdown:
"We're very concerned about federal workers not getting paid"
Also Congress members:
Exempted themselves from not getting paid
Continue receiving paychecks
Can afford to leave town for weekend
Will receive back pay when it's over anyway
Federal workers:
Emergency funds gone
Driving hours to empty food banks
Can't file for unemployment because those offices are also shut down
Might get back pay eventually (if they can survive until then)
The Actual Message Being Sent
If your job is essential:
You should work for free
Or at least, we can force you to
If your job is non-essential:
We'll pay you no matter what
Even if you cause the crisis
Even if you do nothing to solve it
Meanwhile: Day 30 Developments
Food stamps (SNAP benefits): May halt this weekend for millions
Who needs food stamps?
People who work but don't make enough
Like TSA agents
Like federal contractors
Like people whose jobs are "essential" but don't pay living wages
Who's not worried about food:
Congress members (still paid)
Senators (still paid)
President (on diplomatic tour, still paid)
The Ultimate Lesson
October 31, 2025:
Federal worker keeping planes from crashing:
Day 30 without pay
Emergency fund empty
Food bank has no food
Still required to work
Senator who refused to compromise:
Day 30 of still being paid
$174,000/year
Went home for weekend
Investment banker completely unaffected:
Made $50,000 today moving numbers around
Had nice lunch
No idea there's a shutdown
In Conclusion
You wanted to understand success?
Here's your proof:
The more essential you are, the less you're paid.
The more you actually do, the less you matter.
The closer you are to keeping people alive, the easier you are to ignore.
The further you are from anything real, the more protected you are.
This isn't a shutdown.
This is the system showing you exactly how it values your work.
Posted from a furloughed federal scientist who researches infectious diseases. Can't afford rent. But don't worry—Congress is "very concerned" and the hedge fund managers are doing fine.
Ah, yes, the Office Space lesson. I thought it was just a movie until I blundered into the same thing.
Where I worked, the boss’ prestige was based on how many people they could promote to specialty or lead positions. I left one of the specialty positions right before it became a team, and my boss was trying to cram me into another position and it was irritating.
So, they began a hiring round for team leads. I knew that if my boss saw I was at least interested in moving, he’d ease up and I could just do my job. The plan was to apply to things I couldn’t possibly get and keep the heat off. I knew I wasn’t getting the job, so I wore a tshirt with a tie and got really out there with my plans for the team during the interview. I thought, “no way they would even consider me now.”
They, of course, promoted me.